GSM launches Green SM platform in Indonesia and Philippines

JAKARTA, INDONESIA/ MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 April 2026 - Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company (GSM) today announced the launch of its shared business platform, Green SM Platform, in Indonesia and the Philippines. This marks a strategic milestone following more than two years of international expansion, while opening up attractive livelihood opportunities for people across Southeast Asia's urban centers.

From April 13, 2026, VinFast EV owners and renters in Indonesia and the Philippines can register to operate on the Green SM Platform.

Starting from April 13, 2026, owners and renters of VinFast electric vehicles in Indonesia and the Philippines can register to become service partners on the Green SM Platform. Developed within GSM's fully electric mobility ecosystem, the platform is designed to expand driver and vehicle supply, while ensuring all operations are delivered under consistent, professional service standards.



Upon successful registration, driver partners will undergo structured training programs covering operational procedures and service standards to ensure a consistent and high-quality customer experience. The platform offers a competitive revenue-sharing model of up to 90%, along with performance-based incentive schemes, enabling driver partners to maintain stable income and pursue long-term development opportunities.



In parallel, Green SM Indonesia and Green GSM Philippines are introducing comprehensive support policies to help partners access vehicles more easily through VinFast electric vehicle purchase and rental programs. These initiatives reducebarriers to entry and accelerate the expansion of the driver network.



In Indonesia, partners can register for the program and quickly gain access to VinFast electric vehicle models such as VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, and Limo Green, enabling them to begin operation as soon as the required procedures . are completed. The model requires no loans or significant upfront investment, enabling drivers tobuild stable income streams.



In the Philippines, Green GSM is rolling out the program with VF 5 and Limo Green models, supported by comprehensivepolicies covering registration, insurance, and operations. This enables drivers to join the platform with ease and gradually build stable operations, with income potential aligned with local market conditions and business needs.



Notably, drivers operating VinFast electric vehicles will continue to benefit from free charging policies through March 31, 2029, significantly reducing operating costs and improving income efficiency.



Nguyen Van Thanh, Global CEO of GSM, said: "Green SM Platform is not only a step forward in service expansion, but also a solution to accelerate the transition to green mobility across Southeast Asia. By building an open platform with high service standards, we aim to rapidly increase the number of electric vehicles in operation, delivering a sustainable, modern, and reliable mobility experience for the community. This is a strategic move toward shaping a comprehensive green transportation ecosystem across the region."



Amid growing demand for flexible employment in major cities, the Green SM Platform enables workers to quickly access vehicles, start earning, and generate stable income withoutlarge upfront investments or complex financing schemes. The platform rollout in Indonesia and the Philippines not only strengthens Green SM's regional presence but also helps shape a sustainable urban mobility model, where technology, environmental responsibility, and livelihoods can grow in parallel.

Further information on the Green SM Platform, including partner registration and vehicle leasing programs, is available at:



Indonesia:

Website: https://platform.greensm.com/ID-id



Philippines:

Website: https://platform.greengsm.ph/PH-en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.