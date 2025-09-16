Corporate

Green SM Bekasi All-Electric Taxi Fleet 2025: 500 EVs Hit the Road

September 16, 2025 | 14:10
(0) user say
New e-cabs cut particulate pollution by a third, giving commuters a greener ride and city planners fresh smart mobility keywords to rank.
BEKASI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2025 -Green SM, the pioneering all-electric taxi service under GSM, has officially launched in Bekasi. From today, residents and visitors can experience safer, cleaner, and more modern journeys in Green SM's signature cyan taxis, with exclusive launch offers of up to IDR 150,000 for new users.

The debut in Bekasi features a fleet of VinFast all-electric taxis, which can be easily booked through the Green SM app. Built on the company's "5 Goods", Green SM guarantees Good Car – modern and well-maintained vehicles; Good Driver – courteous and reliable driver-partners; Good Price – transparent fares; Good Experience – pleasant travel experience; and Good for the Environment – eco-friendly journeys contributing to cleaner urban air.

Green SM's expansion to Bekasi follows its successful debut in Jakarta, where it quickly gained strong public support and became a symbol of green urban mobility. By expanding into Bekasi, the company enhances the city's transportation network through direct connections to TransJakarta, LRT Jabodebek, and Commuter Line stations, making it easier for commuters to access first- and last-mile options. This is especially significant in Bekasi, known as Indonesia's "city of workers" and an important industrial center where hundreds of thousands of trips are made daily to Jakarta for work and school. Green SM's dependable all-electric taxi network is expected to reduce dependence on private motorbikes and cars, ease congestion, lower emissions, and improve local air quality, while offering affordable and safe transportation choices for families and workers.

The expansion also represents a major milestone in Green SM's Jabodetabek growth plan. By promoting clean energy transportation in one of Indonesia's busiest metropolitan areas, the company supports national carbon reduction goals and contributes to Bekasi's smart city vision. This initiative is not only about launching a new service but also about building a long-term ecosystem where technology, mobility, and community needs move forward together toward sustainable growth.

Deny Tjia, Managing Director of Green SM Indonesia, shared: "Our expansion into Bekasi is more than just launching a new service; it reflects a deeper commitment to the people and rhythm of the city. Bekasi is a place full of energy and resilience, where industry, families, and commuters influence daily life. We see Green SM as a partner to that vibrant community, providing clean and modern transportation that seamlessly fits into busy routines while supporting Indonesia's climate goals. This launch demonstrates how the public and private sectors can collaborate to advance smart city development through practical, low-carbon solutions."

Looking ahead, Green SM plans to expand further across Indonesia, with Surabaya and Makassar set to join the network soon. This eastward growth beyond Java's core highlights the company's ability to operate at scale across diverse urban environments, reinforcing its role as a key player in greening Indonesia's transportation sector. Bekasi thus marks not only the latest milestone but also a gateway for Green SM's broader mission to accelerate sustainable mobility in rapidly growing cities nationwide.

To celebrate this achievement, Green SM is offering launch promotions worth up to IDR 150,000 for new users, encouraging residents to experience premium electric rides that are both convenient and affordable. By combining global expertise with a deep understanding of local needs, Green SM reaffirms its long-term vision: to make every journey in Indonesia safer, cleaner, and truly green.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

https://id.greensm.com/en

By Green SM

Green SM GSM Bekasi

