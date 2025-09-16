Green SM Bekasi All-Electric Taxi Fleet 2025: 500 EVs Hit the Road

BEKASI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2025 -The debut in Bekasi features a fleet of VinFast all-electric taxis, which can be easily booked through the Green SM app. Built on the company's "5 Goods", Green SM guarantees Good Car – modern and well-maintained vehicles; Good Driver – courteous and reliable driver-partners; Good Price – transparent fares; Good Experience – pleasant travel experience; and Good for the Environment – eco-friendly journeys contributing to cleaner urban air.Green SM's expansion to Bekasi follows its successful debut in Jakarta, where it quickly gained strong public support and became a symbol of green urban mobility. By expanding into Bekasi, the company enhances the city's transportation network through direct connections to TransJakarta, LRT Jabodebek, and Commuter Line stations, making it easier for commuters to access first- and last-mile options. This is especially significant in Bekasi, known as Indonesia's "city of workers" and an important industrial center where hundreds of thousands of trips are made daily to Jakarta for work and school. Green SM's dependable all-electric taxi network is expected to reduce dependence on private motorbikes and cars, ease congestion, lower emissions, and improve local air quality, while offering affordable and safe transportation choices for families and workers.The expansion also represents a major milestone in Green SM's Jabodetabek growth plan. By promoting clean energy transportation in one of Indonesia's busiest metropolitan areas, the company supports national carbon reduction goals and contributes to Bekasi's smart city vision. This initiative is not only about launching a new service but also about building a long-term ecosystem where technology, mobility, and community needs move forward together toward sustainable growth.Deny Tjia, Managing Director of Green SM Indonesia, shared:Looking ahead, Green SM plans to expand further across Indonesia, with Surabaya and Makassar set to join the network soon. This eastward growth beyond Java's core highlights the company's ability to operate at scale across diverse urban environments, reinforcing its role as a key player in greening Indonesia's transportation sector. Bekasi thus marks not only the latest milestone but also a gateway for Green SM's broader mission to accelerate sustainable mobility in rapidly growing cities nationwide.To celebrate this achievement, Green SM is offering launch promotions worth up to IDR 150,000 for new users, encouraging residents to experience premium electric rides that are both convenient and affordable. By combining global expertise with a deep understanding of local needs, Green SM reaffirms its long-term vision: to make every journey in Indonesia safer, cleaner, and truly green.

