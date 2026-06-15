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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PV Power Services, SOOSAN team up to expand technical service for power plants

June 15, 2026 | 14:57
(0) user say
On June 12, PV Power Services, a member of PV Power, signed an MoU with South Korea's Soosan Industries on cooperation in developing technical services for power plants.
PV Power Services, SOOSAN team up to expand technical service for power plants

PV Power Services and Soosan will establish a framework for cooperation in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for power plants in Vietnam. The two sides will research, develop, and implement technical service packages while sharing expertise in the mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation and control fields.

In addition, they will jointly explore business opportunities and develop suitable consortium models for specific ventures. This is coupled with sharing technical resources, experts, and management experience to enhance execution capacity for large-scale initiatives.

The partnership will cover technical maintenance and repair services for nuclear power. With international experience in the operation, maintenance, overhaul, and technical services of large-scale power plants, Soosan will team up with PV Power Services to research and prepare technical and human resources to meet the stringent requirements of the nuclear power sector.

The South Korean company will provide training for PV Power Services employees on regular maintenance, scheduled repairs, and troubleshooting of power plant equipment and systems. After completing the training programmes, the employees can take part in the large-scale overhaul and repair projects implemented by Soosan at least once a year. Thus, they can maintain their skills and update with the new technologies.

Han Bong Seob, vice chairman and CEO of Soosan Industries, said, “We appreciate the position of PV Power Services in the Vietnamese market. We expect the combination of Soosan’s advanced technologies and PV Power Services’ local capabilities will create a synergy of strength.”

“Beyond ventures in Vietnam, we hope this partnership will expand into international markets. We will become reliable partners to jointly deliver new value to the energy technical services industry.”

Vu Anh Tuan, director of PV Power Services, said, “The partnership with Soosan marks an important step in our strategy to enhance technical capabilities and access advanced technologies worldwide. The partnership follows Vietnam's efforts to develop new energy sources and prepare for nuclear power development.”

“PV Power Services hopes to receive Soosan’s support, including the delivery of advanced training for its management team and engineers and the expansion of service business into international markets. This is particularly important as PV Power Services aims to supply skilled technical personnel for a nuclear power plant in late 2026 and early 2027,” he said.

South Korea and Vietnam agree deal on nuclear power development South Korea and Vietnam agree deal on nuclear power development

Korea Electric Power Corporation and the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group have signed an MoU on potential cooperation in new nuclear power development.
New MoU sets stage for Vietnam’s first nuclear power project New MoU sets stage for Vietnam’s first nuclear power project

Vietnam is advancing plans for its first nuclear power plant through a strategic partnership with a top Russian energy company, aiming to strengthen expertise, infrastructure, and project readiness.
Russia to build 2,400 MW nuclear plant in Vietnam under new deal Russia to build 2,400 MW nuclear plant in Vietnam under new deal

An intergovernmental agreement on cooperation to build the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant in Vietnam has been signed during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to Moscow.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
PV Power Services Soosan Industrial nuclear power nuclear power plants technical services energy partnership

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