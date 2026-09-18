Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ACCA and UEH expand strategic partnership

September 18, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
On September 16 in Ho Chi Minh City, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City launched the Master of Accounting programme integrated with an international professional qualification.

The two organisations also announced Vietnam’s first Master’s programme to integrate ACCA’s Strategic Professional level, laying the foundation for more collaboration in the years ahead.

The new Master of Accounting programme builds on the success of the Bachelor’s programme integrated with nine ACCA subjects, which ACCA and UEH have delivered since 2023.

This expansion reflects the partners’ shared commitment to developing integrated education across multiple levels, while responding to the increasingly diverse needs of learners and the evolving demands of Vietnam’s finance and accounting workforce.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Helen Brand OBE, chief executive of ACCA, congratulated UEH on its 50th anniversary, a milestone that coincides with ACCA’s 25th anniversary in Vietnam.

“Upon reflecting on the university’s role as a tireless ally in ACCA’s efforts to advance sustainability education, she welcomed the launch of the Master’s programme as another meaningful step in bringing professional education and university learning closer together,” she said.

“Together, we nurture the future-ready workforce which the Vietnamese economy needs to fuel its sustainable growth and global competitiveness.”

ACCA and UEH expand strategic partnership
Launch ceremony of Vietnam’s first Master’s programme to integrate ACCA’s Strategic Professional level. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bui Quang Hung, director of UEH said, "The programme launched today is a concrete educational curriculum, but its underlying significance extends far beyond that. It demonstrates how universities and professional bodies like ACCA can partner to bridge global standards with practical needs, connect academic rigour with professional competencies, and translate educational values into tangible impact."

The integration of ACCA’s Strategic Professional level into a Master’s programme also shows the changing expectations placed on today’s finance professionals. Beyond technical expertise, businesses increasingly require professionals who can think strategically, make informed decisions, manage risk and create value at an organisational level.

In response to these needs, representatives from ACCA and UEH highlighted that the new model will enable students to combine advanced postgraduate knowledge with the globally recognised professional standards and competencies embedded in the ACCA qualification.

15 years of partnership

Since establishing their partnership in 2011, UEH and ACCA have collaborated across key areas including academic training, faculty development, professional expertise, sustainability initiatives, and corporate engagement.

At the undergraduate level, the Bachelor of Accounting with integrated ACCA Qualification was introduced since 2023. Across four cohorts, nearly 200 students are enrolled in the integrated programme, while an additional 300-400 UEH students from other majors pursue ACCA Qualification each year.

To date, nearly 30 UEH students have achieved excellent results of ACCA examination, and nearly 40 per cent of the initial cohort received job offers from Big Four Audit firms before graduation.

These results lay a solid foundation for UEH and ACCA to expand their collaborative model to the postgraduate level. The initiative leverages UEH’s strengths in postgraduate education, research, and insights into local workforce development, combined with ACCA’s international competency standards, global professional expertise, and extensive corporate network.

ACCA and UEH expand strategic partnership
ACCA and UEH have forged a strong partnership. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

Moving forward, UEH and ACCA aim to build an integrated ecosystem connecting higher education, international professional bodies, and the corporate sector.

This framework focuses on developing a finance and accounting workforce equipped with strong technical expertise, strategic thinking, adaptability, and global integration capabilities.

The launch of the Applied Master’s Programme in "Accounting Integrated with International Professional Qualification" represents a significant milestone in this partnership. Beyond offering an advanced learning pathway, the programme underscores both organisations' commitment to bridging global standards with local needs, connecting academic rigour with professional mastery, and translating international collaboration into tangible value.

ACCA marks 25 years in Vietnam ACCA marks 25 years in Vietnam

Marking 25 years in Vietnam, ACCA is looking beyond a quarter-century of building the professional community to help shape the finance and accounting workforce needed for the country’s next phase of economic development.
VIFC-Danang forum focuses on green finance and regulatory certainty VIFC-Danang forum focuses on green finance and regulatory certainty

The development of the Vietnam's International Financial Centre in Danang (VIFC-DN) is bringing regulatory certainty, international standards, professional talent, and green-finance infrastructure into focus as the centre takes shape.

By Hazy Tran

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Master of Accounting Accounting programme strategic partnership Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

Related Contents

VIFC steps up focus on talent and green finance

VIFC steps up focus on talent and green finance

VIFC-Danang forum focuses on green finance and regulatory certainty

VIFC-Danang forum focuses on green finance and regulatory certainty

Green finance, carbon markets emerge as key focus for Danang's VIFC

Green finance, carbon markets emerge as key focus for Danang's VIFC

VIFC-HCMC and ACCA prioritise global-standard finance talent

VIFC-HCMC and ACCA prioritise global-standard finance talent

DEKRA Korea partners with KTL on European auto market access

DEKRA Korea partners with KTL on European auto market access

FWD Singapore signs strategic partnership with Ascend Asia

FWD Singapore signs strategic partnership with Ascend Asia

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Amazon Kuiper licensed for private satellite telecommunications network in Vietnam

Amazon Kuiper licensed for private satellite telecommunications network in Vietnam

VIFC-HCMC facilitates $325 million in international capital for Vietnam’s education development

VIFC-HCMC facilitates $325 million in international capital for Vietnam’s education development

VinSpeed and Siemens Mobility sign contract on high-speed rail development

VinSpeed and Siemens Mobility sign contract on high-speed rail development

Vietnam-US trade talks near final outcome

Vietnam-US trade talks near final outcome

Vietnam’s trade tops $825 billion by mid-September

Vietnam’s trade tops $825 billion by mid-September

Vietnam and China discuss policies to support private-sector growth

Vietnam and China discuss policies to support private-sector growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam pushes digital finance into tangible gains

Vietnam pushes digital finance into tangible gains

Coca-Cola Vietnam expands packaging collection programme

Coca-Cola Vietnam expands packaging collection programme

Amazon Kuiper licensed for private satellite telecommunications network in Vietnam

Amazon Kuiper licensed for private satellite telecommunications network in Vietnam

Government proposes land law amendment to speed up project timelines

Government proposes land law amendment to speed up project timelines

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020