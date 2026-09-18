ACCA and UEH expand strategic partnership

The two organisations also announced Vietnam’s first Master’s programme to integrate ACCA’s Strategic Professional level, laying the foundation for more collaboration in the years ahead.

The new Master of Accounting programme builds on the success of the Bachelor’s programme integrated with nine ACCA subjects, which ACCA and UEH have delivered since 2023.

This expansion reflects the partners’ shared commitment to developing integrated education across multiple levels, while responding to the increasingly diverse needs of learners and the evolving demands of Vietnam’s finance and accounting workforce.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Helen Brand OBE, chief executive of ACCA, congratulated UEH on its 50th anniversary, a milestone that coincides with ACCA’s 25th anniversary in Vietnam.

“Upon reflecting on the university’s role as a tireless ally in ACCA’s efforts to advance sustainability education, she welcomed the launch of the Master’s programme as another meaningful step in bringing professional education and university learning closer together,” she said.

“Together, we nurture the future-ready workforce which the Vietnamese economy needs to fuel its sustainable growth and global competitiveness.”

Launch ceremony of Vietnam’s first Master’s programme to integrate ACCA’s Strategic Professional level. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bui Quang Hung, director of UEH said, "The programme launched today is a concrete educational curriculum, but its underlying significance extends far beyond that. It demonstrates how universities and professional bodies like ACCA can partner to bridge global standards with practical needs, connect academic rigour with professional competencies, and translate educational values into tangible impact."

The integration of ACCA’s Strategic Professional level into a Master’s programme also shows the changing expectations placed on today’s finance professionals. Beyond technical expertise, businesses increasingly require professionals who can think strategically, make informed decisions, manage risk and create value at an organisational level.

In response to these needs, representatives from ACCA and UEH highlighted that the new model will enable students to combine advanced postgraduate knowledge with the globally recognised professional standards and competencies embedded in the ACCA qualification.

15 years of partnership

Since establishing their partnership in 2011, UEH and ACCA have collaborated across key areas including academic training, faculty development, professional expertise, sustainability initiatives, and corporate engagement.

At the undergraduate level, the Bachelor of Accounting with integrated ACCA Qualification was introduced since 2023. Across four cohorts, nearly 200 students are enrolled in the integrated programme, while an additional 300-400 UEH students from other majors pursue ACCA Qualification each year.

To date, nearly 30 UEH students have achieved excellent results of ACCA examination, and nearly 40 per cent of the initial cohort received job offers from Big Four Audit firms before graduation.

These results lay a solid foundation for UEH and ACCA to expand their collaborative model to the postgraduate level. The initiative leverages UEH’s strengths in postgraduate education, research, and insights into local workforce development, combined with ACCA’s international competency standards, global professional expertise, and extensive corporate network.

ACCA and UEH have forged a strong partnership. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

Moving forward, UEH and ACCA aim to build an integrated ecosystem connecting higher education, international professional bodies, and the corporate sector.

This framework focuses on developing a finance and accounting workforce equipped with strong technical expertise, strategic thinking, adaptability, and global integration capabilities.

The launch of the Applied Master’s Programme in "Accounting Integrated with International Professional Qualification" represents a significant milestone in this partnership. Beyond offering an advanced learning pathway, the programme underscores both organisations' commitment to bridging global standards with local needs, connecting academic rigour with professional mastery, and translating international collaboration into tangible value.

ACCA marks 25 years in Vietnam Marking 25 years in Vietnam, ACCA is looking beyond a quarter-century of building the professional community to help shape the finance and accounting workforce needed for the country’s next phase of economic development.