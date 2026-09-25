GOOLOO launches A9 Ultra emergency power system for automotive travel

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOLOO, a global brand in portable vehicle emergency power solutions, today announced the launch of the GOOLOO A9 Ultra Jump Starter with Air Compressor, a new all-in-one emergency power system designed to help drivers handle more roadside situations with a single device.

Built around GOOLOO's TOOLCORE® all-in-one platform, the A9 Ultra combines four essential roadside functions — jump starting, tire inflation, portable fast charging and emergency lighting — in one compact system. Designed for everyday vehicles as well as trucks, RVs and off-road travel, the A9 Ultra expands GOOLOO's A-series into more demanding driving and adventure scenarios.

The A9 Ultra is now available for sale through GOOLOO's official website: https://us.gooloo.com/products/a9-ultra-jump-starter, customers can receive $10 off the regular price of $199.99 by using promo code A9RED10.

The launch also builds on GOOLOO's growing presence in off-road motorsports through its partnership with AMSOIL Championship Off-Road and Ryan Beat Motorsports. The A9 Ultra is scheduled to appear trackside at Glen Helen Raceway on October 2–3, bringing GOOLOO's newest emergency power system into an environment where vehicle preparation, reliability and self-sufficiency matter every race weekend.

"With the A9 Ultra, we wanted to go beyond solving a single roadside problem," said Michael, General Manager at GOOLOO. "Drivers may need to restart a battery, restore tire pressure, power a device or work safely after dark — sometimes on the same trip. The A9 Ultra brings those capabilities together in one system, giving drivers a simpler way to stay prepared whether they're commuting, traveling by RV or heading off-road."

One Tool for More Roadside Situations

The A9 Ultra starts with two problems that can quickly bring a trip to a stop: a dead battery and low tire pressure.

Powered by GOOLOO's JUMPCORE® starting system, the A9 Ultra delivers up to 6000A peak current and is designed to start a wide range of 12V vehicles, including gasoline engines and diesel engines up to 12.0L. A dedicated BOOST mode provides additional starting support for deeply discharged batteries.

Alongside jump starting, the A9 Ultra integrates a 160 PSI tire inflator designed for both everyday tire maintenance and roadside emergencies. Smart preset modes and automatic shutoff allow drivers to set a target pressure and let the system stop automatically once the desired pressure is reached.

For drivers towing, traveling by RV or heading off-road, combining these two functions in one portable tool can reduce the amount of emergency equipment that needs to be carried while providing greater independence when immediate roadside assistance is not available.

Powered by TOOLCORE®

At the heart of the A9 Ultra is TOOLCORE®, GOOLOO's approach to bringing multiple vehicle emergency functions together in one integrated system.

Beyond jump starting and tire inflation, the A9 Ultra incorporates a 27,000mAh / 99.9Wh portable power bank with 100W bidirectional USB-C fast charging. It can provide high-speed charging for compatible phones, laptops, tablets, cameras and other mobile electronics while traveling.

The same 100W charging capability can recharge the A9 Ultra itself in approximately 1.5 hours, helping drivers restore the unit quickly between trips or after emergency use.

A built-in 400-lumen LED light with SOS functionality provides additional visibility for nighttime roadside stops, repairs and emergency signaling.

Together, the A9 Ultra is built around four straightforward needs: Jump. Inflate. Charge. Illuminate.

The system is also backed by GOOLOO's SUPERSAFE® protection technology, designed to help protect the vehicle and user against common electrical risks including reverse polarity, short circuits, overcurrent, overvoltage and overheating.

From Everyday Roads to Off-Road Racing

The A9 Ultra arrives as GOOLOO continues to strengthen its connection with the off-road and motorsports community.

Through its 2026 partnership with Ryan Beat Motorsports and AMSOIL Championship Off-Road, GOOLOO has brought its vehicle emergency products into an environment built around race vehicles, trucks, trailers, support equipment and long-distance travel.

The A9 Ultra takes GOOLOO's all-in-one roadside concept further, with greater starting capability, higher-pressure tire inflation and faster portable charging designed for larger vehicles and more demanding travel.

Its October appearance at Glen Helen will give racers, crews and off-road fans an opportunity to see GOOLOO's newest emergency power system in a real motorsports environment.

"The GOOLOO A9 Ultra is one of those tools I always want with us at the track," said Ryan Beat. "With all the vehicles we have, you never know what you're going to run into, and having something compact and reliable that can jump start, inflate a tire and provide portable power makes a huge difference. It's become something we rely on throughout a race weekend."

A9 Ultra at a Glance: