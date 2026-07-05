Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Gelex Infrastructure to expand industrial land bank for growth

July 05, 2026 | 18:07
(0) user say
Gelex Infrastructure JSC has announced a major expansion of prime land banks in Haiphong, Dong Nai, and potentially Ho Chi Minh City to complement core IP and construction material segments.

At the company's AGM in Hanoi on June 26, Gelex management unveiled plans to secure additional prime land banks through the build-transfer mechanism. Board chairman Le Tuan Anh outlined the strategic shift to shareholders.

Gelex Infrastructure to expand industrial land bank for growth

“The company’s goal is to increase the scale of funding while building a development platform capable of implementing large-scale infrastructure projects, with long-term commitments and increasingly high management requirements,” he said.

The land bank expansion features the AnMaison project covering 13.6 hectares in the central downtown area of Haiphong, developed in cooperation with Frasers Property Limited.

The site has received a sales permit, with launches guided for late this year or early next year.

In addition, Gelex expects to acquire a site covering 113ha near Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai following guidance for the second quarter.

Groundbreaking for the Dong Nai project is anticipated by the end of the year, with a focus on meeting real demand following commercial operation of the airport.

Gelex is also conducting feasibility studies for transit-oriented development projects in Ho Chi Minh City, seeking further land bank expansion having real demand.

These new residential ventures will supplement Gelex's core business pillars. The industrial park segment targets a land bank expansion of roughly 2,000ha by 2030.

Meanwhile, the building materials division is experiencing a robust recovery, particularly in building glass, which saw revenue soar following the introduction of anti-dumping tariffs on imported construction glass products by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in February.

In the utilities segment, Gelex has secured investment approval for a 129 MW near-shore wind project in Can Tho as part of its 800 MW pipeline, while seeking a partner for commercial operation by 2030. The company is also exploring equity investment options for a data centre within Long Son Industrial Park.

To finance this large-scale expansion cycle and restructure debt linked to the airport venture, shareholders approved a private placement of 100 million new shares, aiming to raise an estimated $132 million. No dividends will be paid for 2025 and the current financial year.

The company’s management targeted a net revenue of $664 million for this year, representing an increase of 16 per cent from 2025, while projected profit before tax is set at $46.3 million. This follows preliminary first-half results for 2026, which yielded revenue above $320 million and a profit before tax of $39.2 million.

GELEX Infrastructure secures $40 million SACE Push loan for facility GELEX Infrastructure secures $40 million SACE Push loan for facility

HSBC and the Italian Export Credit Agency have agreed a loan of $40 million for GELEX Infrastructure JSC.
Frasers Property and GELEX Infrastructure propose new joint venture Frasers Property and GELEX Infrastructure propose new joint venture

Frasers Property and GELEX Infrastructure are expanding their partnership to pursue new real estate development opportunities in Vietnam, reflecting continued investor interest in the country’s property sector.
HSBC arranges $200m syndicated loan for GELEX Infrastructure HSBC arranges $200m syndicated loan for GELEX Infrastructure

HSBC Vietnam has arranged a $200 million syndicated term loan for GELEX Infrastructure, marking the company's debut offshore US dollar financing.

By Duc Ánh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
infrastructure projects Residential land bank Land bank expansion Industrial park segment Building glass Investment approval Data centre expansion GELEX Infrastructure

Related Contents

HSBC arranges $200m syndicated loan for GELEX Infrastructure

HSBC arranges $200m syndicated loan for GELEX Infrastructure

GELEX’s credit rating outlook upgraded to 'Positive' by VIS Rating

GELEX’s credit rating outlook upgraded to 'Positive' by VIS Rating

Viglacera Hung Yen granted investment approval for industrial park

Viglacera Hung Yen granted investment approval for industrial park

Italy deepens Vietnam ties as SACE backs Gelex and THACO's growth plans

Italy deepens Vietnam ties as SACE backs Gelex and THACO's growth plans

GELEX completes international financing transaction worth $79 million

GELEX completes international financing transaction worth $79 million

GELEX partners with Hanoi University of Science and Technology

GELEX partners with Hanoi University of Science and Technology

SBV opens new lending room as infrastructure and property financing gets major boost

SBV opens new lending room as infrastructure and property financing gets major boost

Infrastructure stocks poised for growth as Vietnam advances PPP bond framework

Infrastructure stocks poised for growth as Vietnam advances PPP bond framework

Ministry of Finance moves to speed up South Korean ODA pledges

Ministry of Finance moves to speed up South Korean ODA pledges

HSBC arranges $200m syndicated loan for GELEX Infrastructure

HSBC arranges $200m syndicated loan for GELEX Infrastructure

Resilient Vietnam economy faces Middle East headwinds

Resilient Vietnam economy faces Middle East headwinds

ODA prioritises high-impact transformative projects

ODA prioritises high-impact transformative projects

Latest News ⁄ Property ⁄ Industrial Properties

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

CPHI South East Asia 2026 to drive pharma partnerships across ASEAN

CPHI South East Asia 2026 to drive pharma partnerships across ASEAN

Sendo Farm to shut down as part of restructuring

Sendo Farm to shut down as part of restructuring

Gelex Infrastructure to expand industrial land bank for growth

Gelex Infrastructure to expand industrial land bank for growth

Vietnam posts trade deficit as imports outpace exports in first half

Vietnam posts trade deficit as imports outpace exports in first half

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020