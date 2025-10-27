Corporate

Galaxy floods atrium with 60 000 ping pong balls art or click bait

October 27, 2025 | 10:56
(0) user say
Galaxy Macau™ has made global headlines, unveiling a spectacular table tennis-themed art installation that has officially earned a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 October 2025 - In celebration of the 15th National Games of China, which will be hosted in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as well as generating excitement for the table tennis competitions of the 15th National Games – taking place at the Galaxy Arena next month, Galaxy Macau™ has unveiled a large-scale art installation themed around table tennis – a remarkable art piece that has successfully achieved a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title, namely The largest display of coloured ping-pong/table tennis balls.

The creation of this record-breaking artwork aims to engage travellers from around the world and local residents alike in the vibrant atmosphere of the nation's highest-level sporting competition. It at the same time underscores Galaxy Entertainment Group's (hereinafter referred to as "GEG") long-standing commitment to promoting table tennis and fostering the integration of sports and creativity.

Composed of 7,000 multi-coloured table tennis balls and meticulously assembled by 15 dedicated team members from GEG, this visually stunning installation echoes the 15th National Games, and is now on display at "The Artistry of Table Tennis – Collectables & Art Exhibition", currently held at Galaxy Macau's East Square. It is also a remarkable demonstration of teamwork, reflecting the unity, professionalism, and artistic passion of the GEG team. A visually immersive centrepiece and a popular social media check-in spot, the piece captures a high-energy rally between two table tennis athletes, set against the backdrop of Galaxy Arena – Macau's largest indoor arena.

Receiving the award certificate at the ceremony on behalf of GEG, Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of GEG, remarked: "This record-breaking art installation of the largest display of coloured ping-pong /table tennis balls demonstrates GEG's unwavering support for the development of sports in Macau, particularly the advancement of table tennis. It also underscores the significance of Galaxy Arena as a premier venue for hosting major sporting events in the city. Remarkably, this marks the third time that GEG and its properties have been honoured with a Guinness World Record. We hope this achievement will further contribute to promoting the diversity of Macau's positioning as a 'World Centre of Tourism and Leisure'.

This challenge strictly adhered to the specifications set by Guinness World Records, with an official adjudicator, and two witnesses Chan Chak Mo, President of the Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China and Ma Chi Seng, Secretary-General of the Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China present on-site to verify the achievement. It was confirmed that Galaxy Macau successfully created the largest display of coloured ping-pong/table tennis balls using 7,000 coloured table tennis balls, setting a new world record for this category.

The artwork design draws inspiration from the spirit of sport itself. Table tennis – a game that demands speed, precision, and unwavering focus – perfectly embodies the resilience and passion of athletes. More than a static display, the piece is a dynamic visual narrative, blending vibrant colour and thoughtful composition to unite the energy of sport with the elegance of art.

As the proud host of the table tennis events for the 15th National Games, Galaxy Arena will take centre stage this November, welcoming elite athletes from across the nation to compete for glory. This landmark edition of the Games, jointly hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau, marks the first time the event has been held in the Greater Bay Area, symbolising a new era of unity and collaboration in Chinese sport.

Meanwhile, "The Artistry of Table Tennis – Collectables & Art Exhibition" offers a captivating journey through the sport's rich design heritage and aesthetic evolution. The exhibition showcases over 40 rare and historically significant rackets—from 19th-century vellum-covered models to today's high-tech carbon-fibre designs—highlighting the sport's transformation over time. The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ achievement proudly joins this distinguished collection.

Upholding the commitment to community participation and inclusion movements, GEG has sponsored and co-hosted the "GEG Macau Special Olympics Inclusive Table Tennis Fun Day" for 15 consecutive years with the Macau Special Olympics ("MSO"). On October 19, marking the 50-day countdown to the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympics Games, the opening ceremony for the community event took place at the East Square of Galaxy Macau, , with the support of several distinguished guests. Following the ceremony, guests also visited the "The Artistry of Table Tennis – Collectables & Art Exhibition," experiencing the unique charm of sports and cultural creativity.

Prior to the event, GEG also held a "DIY Resin Table Tennis Paddle Inclusive Workshop", inviting MSO athletes and table tennis players from GEG Staff Social Club to participate, further promoting the spirit of care and inclusion.

Looking ahead to November, Galaxy Macau will launch "Gold, Glory and Galaxy", a celebratory campaign offering guests from near and far the chance to win dazzling prizes,

including grand prizes of pure gold and beautifully crafted gilded collectibles – symbolising gold-winning in and out of the Galaxy Arena and adding even more excitement to the season.

The series of activities held at Galaxy Macau from September 2025 through to January 2026 serves as a vivid demonstration of GEG's enduring commitment to supporting table tennis –not only as a sport, but as a cultural expression – both within and beyond Macau. GEG has invested significant effort in nurturing local table tennis talent, helping to build momentum for the city's future development under the guidance of the Central People's Government.

The Artistry of Table Tennis – Collectables & Art Exhibition
Venue: East Square at Galaxy Macau™ (Free Admission)
Period: 2025.9.9 – 2026.1.4

For more information and news about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

By Galaxy Macau

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
GalaxyMacau galaxy National Games China Galaxy Arena

