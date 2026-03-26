FOMO Pay launches AI soundbox for Singapore merchants

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2026 - FOMO Pay, a Singapore-headquartered payment institution, today announced the launch of FOMO AI Soundbox and the next phase of its product strategy: a comprehensive payment suite empowered by AI.

FOMO Soundbox: Singapore's First AI-Powered Payments Device Accepting Cards, QR, E-wallets, and Stablecoins



Commerce is undergoing a structural shift. The retail and e-commerce systems that have defined the past two decades were built largely on off-chain payment rails such as cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and QR payments. Today, on-chain payment flows are emerging alongside them, enabling transactions to settle directly through stablecoins without traditional intermediaries.



New models of digital commerce are accelerating this shift. Agentic commerce, where autonomous AI systems initiate and complete transactions on behalf of users, increasingly relies on programmable payments to settle without manual intervention. As these payment infrastructures develop side by side, merchants will need a single point of acceptance that works across both.



FOMO AI Soundbox is designed for this new era of commerce. The compact payments acceptance device supporting cards, QR payments, e-wallets, and stablecoins through a single terminal, while also establishing the groundwork for the AI-powered merchant intelligence capabilities FOMO Pay is developing. By consolidating multiple payment methods into one device, FOMO AI Soundbox gives merchants a unified point of acceptance without the need to manage multiple devices or fragmented integrations. Each transaction is confirmed in real time with instant audio notification, giving merchants and customers immediate visibility at the counter.

Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Merchants



Beyond payment acceptance, FOMO AI Soundbox is designed to be more than a terminal. Built with an integrated microphone, FOMO AI Soundbox lays the hardware foundation for a future where merchants can soon interact with their business data as naturally as they interact with their customers. FOMO Pay is exploring AI-driven capabilities that would enable merchants to query their transaction data in real time, turning a payment device into a business intelligence terminal.

These interactions draw from a deeper layer of infrastructure. At the centre of FOMO Pay's payment ecosystem sits its merchant portal, which captures the patterns, behaviours, and operational rhythms of every transaction processed across the platform. FOMO Pay is developing an AI layer on top of this foundation that will surface actionable insights for every merchant it serves, enabling smarter decisions regardless of business size or technical sophistication.



For many small and mid-sized businesses, turning day-to-day transactions into meaningful business insights takes time and resources most merchants do not have. FOMO Pay's AI layer is designed to close this gap, helping merchants understand their own business performance and make more informed decisions, without the extra manual effort.

Building the Next Era of Commerce



The launch of FOMO AI Soundbox represents a key milestone in FOMO Pay's journey to redefine payment infrastructure for merchants, and the beginning of a new chapter in how businesses interact with their operations.



"The way consumers discover, decide, and pay is being fundamentally rewritten. AI agents are increasingly becoming active participants in commerce, capable of researching options, making decisions, and completing purchases on behalf of the people they serve. This shift will change consumer behaviour more profoundly than anything we have seen since the advent of mobile payments, and the infrastructure that powers those transactions must evolve with them," said Louis Liu, Founder and CEO of FOMO Pay. "At FOMO Pay, we are building the infrastructure that makes this possible, payment rails that are not just fast and connected, but intelligent enough to support a world where AI agents, businesses and consumers move as one."



This shift is already underway. In the near future, merchants will increasingly need to accept both conventional off-chain payment methods together with emerging on-chain, programmable payments. Rather than existing separately, these two systems will increasingly operate alongside each other in everyday commerce. Businesses that are prepared to support both today will be better positioned for what commerce becomes tomorrow.



https://www.fomopay.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.