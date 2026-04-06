Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Syneron Bio completes $150 million Series B funding

April 06, 2026 | 09:23
(0) user say
The biotechnology company closed its second institutional funding round to advance therapeutic development and clinical programs.

BEIJING, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syneron Bio, a leader in intelligent platform-driven macrocyclic peptide drug discovery, announced the successful closing of its Series B financing on March 31th. The round was led by an international life-science fund, with co-lead participation from Decheng Capital, and CDH VGC. Additional investors included a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA"), True Light Capital, — an independent, wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek, Qiming Venture Partners, BioTrack Capital and well known industrial investors. Existing shareholders, including AstraZeneca, LAV, Sinovation Capital, 5Y Capital, GL Ventures, Biotech Development Fund and Lenovo Capital, among others, also continued their support.

Proceeds from this financing will be primarily used to further advance the intelligent evolution of the company's proprietary macrocyclic peptide discovery platform, Synova™, and to accelerate the progression of its diversified innovative pipeline into clinical development.

Dr. Frank Zhang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Syneron Bio, commented:

"We are honored to receive support and recognition in this financing round from a distinguished group of leading global healthcare funds, tech venture capitals, reputable multi-national corporations, and prominent sovereign wealth funds. The completion of this financing further strengthens our cash position, enabling us to accelerate the development of multiple core pipeline programs across oncology, autoimmune, metabolic, and rare diseases, with the goal of benefiting patients worldwide. At the same time, our high-throughput, intelligence-driven Synova™ platform will continue to scale and evolve, significantly improving the efficiency and success rate of macrocyclic peptide drug discovery. With the continued support of our capital and industry partners, we look forward to delivering innovative therapies and addressing critical unmet medical needs for patients around the globe."

Website: https://www.syneronbio.com/

By PR Newswire

Syneron Bio

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Syneron Bio Series B funding

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Korean AI healthcare technologies featured at WHX Bangkok

Korean AI healthcare technologies featured at WHX Bangkok

Singapore SMEs increase hiring despite slower growth

Singapore SMEs increase hiring despite slower growth

51Talk names Thai actor Shahkrit Yamnarm as brand ambassador

51Talk names Thai actor Shahkrit Yamnarm as brand ambassador

PartnerOne Completes the Acquisition of Mortgage Cadence

PartnerOne Completes the Acquisition of Mortgage Cadence

Triumph Higher Education acquires Pacific culinary institute

Triumph Higher Education acquires Pacific culinary institute

Malaysia Airlines resumes Fukuoka service, expands East Asia network

Malaysia Airlines resumes Fukuoka service, expands East Asia network

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson becomes 1win global ambassador

Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson becomes 1win global ambassador

Money20/20 Asia launches Intersection Stage for 2026 event

Money20/20 Asia launches Intersection Stage for 2026 event

Urban law an opportunity for Ho Chi Minh City development

Urban law an opportunity for Ho Chi Minh City development

ICONSIAM hosts Songkran water festival celebration

ICONSIAM hosts Songkran water festival celebration

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020