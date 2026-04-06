Syneron Bio completes $150 million Series B funding

BEIJING, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syneron Bio, a leader in intelligent platform-driven macrocyclic peptide drug discovery, announced the successful closing of its Series B financing on March 31th. The round was led by an international life-science fund, with co-lead participation from Decheng Capital, and CDH VGC. Additional investors included a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA"), True Light Capital, — an independent, wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek, Qiming Venture Partners, BioTrack Capital and well known industrial investors. Existing shareholders, including AstraZeneca, LAV, Sinovation Capital, 5Y Capital, GL Ventures, Biotech Development Fund and Lenovo Capital, among others, also continued their support.

Proceeds from this financing will be primarily used to further advance the intelligent evolution of the company's proprietary macrocyclic peptide discovery platform, Synova™, and to accelerate the progression of its diversified innovative pipeline into clinical development.

Dr. Frank Zhang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Syneron Bio, commented:

"We are honored to receive support and recognition in this financing round from a distinguished group of leading global healthcare funds, tech venture capitals, reputable multi-national corporations, and prominent sovereign wealth funds. The completion of this financing further strengthens our cash position, enabling us to accelerate the development of multiple core pipeline programs across oncology, autoimmune, metabolic, and rare diseases, with the goal of benefiting patients worldwide. At the same time, our high-throughput, intelligence-driven Synova™ platform will continue to scale and evolve, significantly improving the efficiency and success rate of macrocyclic peptide drug discovery. With the continued support of our capital and industry partners, we look forward to delivering innovative therapies and addressing critical unmet medical needs for patients around the globe."

Website: https://www.syneronbio.com/