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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DFRobot opens preorders for spatial tracking module at 229 dollars

September 15, 2026 | 14:53
(0) user say
DFRobot opened preorders for seeMote Cap at 229 dollars, offering Apple Vision Pro developers a mountable spatial tracking module to prototype visionOS applications.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DFRobot today announced that seeMote Cap, a mountable spatial tracking module for Apple Vision Pro developers, is now available for preorder at $229, with first orders shipping in late September. It gives teams a practical way to prototype visionOS applications without building a custom tracked controller from scratch.

seeMote Cap attaches directly to the tools engineers already use—from screwdrivers and lab tools to training instruments and teaching models. Its 6DoF tracking captures the movement of the attached tool, allowing developers to map real-world tool movements to app logic while preserving the familiar grip and way of working.

Bringing Real Tools Into Spatial Computing

A launch demonstration shows seeMote Cap mounted on an orthopedic training drill in a non-clinical visionOS training simulation. The demo illustrates how a physical tool's position, angle, and motion can be tracked and represented in a tool-aware spatial workflow.

"We wanted to explore what spatial computing could look like when it works with the tools people already know, rather than asking them to learn another controller," said Chunxiao Liu, Product Manager at DFRobot. "The idea is simple: keep the tool, add spatial tracking. seeMote Cap gives developers a practical way to bring real-world tool movement into spatial experiences for training, inspection, and hands-on learning."

Key Feature

  • 6DoF Spatial Tracking — Real-time tracking of tool position, orientation, and motion.
  • Lightweight & Mountable — Compact design for flexible attachment to different tools and objects.
  • Open Developer Resources — including .referenceaccessory files, USDZ models, Apple Vision Pro app sample code, and Swift SDK support. All are available on the DFRobot Wiki, helping developers build and customize spatial applications.

Use Cases

seeMote Cap brings real tools into spatial computing across training, simulation, education, and skills development.

Industrial Maintenance & Assembly Training
Capture tool movement as an input for training applications that guide maintenance and assembly workflow.
Medical Simulation & Training
Track training instruments in non-clinical simulations for interactive training and skill assessment.
Teaching Models & Lab Instruments
Turn hands-on experiments into trackable, interactive learning experiences.
Vocational Training & Skill Assessment
Capture operating sequences to support practical skills training and assessment.

Built for visionOS Developers

seeMote Cap supports Apple's Spatial Accessory API for integration with visionOS. DFRobot also provides open developer resources to help developers build and customize their own spatial applications.

seeMote Cap is now available for preorder at $229, with first orders beginning to ship in late September 2026. For product specifications, developer resources, and purchasing information, visit the DFRobot website.

By PR Newswire

DFRobot

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
DFRobot seeMote Cap spatial tracking module

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