Global X launches KOSPI 200 ETF in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("Mirae Asset (Hong Kong)"), through its Global X ETFs brand, is pleased to announce the launch of the Global X KOSPI 200 ETF (the "Fund", Stock Codes: 3408/9408). The Fund will list on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on 15 September with an initial listing price of KRW1,500 per share and a board lot size of 100 shares.

Korea occupies a strategically important position in the global technology ecosystem, particularly across semiconductors, AI infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, batteries and automobiles. The Fund tracks the performance of the KOSPI 200 Index, a widely recognised benchmark for the Korean equity market comprising 200 leading companies listed in Korea.

With annual ongoing charges fixed at 0.49%1, the Fund offers Hong Kong investors a cost-efficient way to gain broad exposure to Korea's leading companies and long-term economic development.

Dennis Fok, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, ETF, Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, said:

"We are committed to helping Hong Kong investors access compelling opportunities across global markets through our expanding range of Global X ETFs. The KOSPI 200 index offers diversified exposure to Korea's leading companies, including global technology leaders playing a pivotal role in the AI ecosystem. The Global X KOSPI 200 ETF provides investors with a cost-efficient way to participate in the long-term growth potential of the Korean market."

Mirae Asset Global Investments Hong Kong (English website): https://www.am.miraeasset.com.hk/

Global X ETFs Hong Kong website: https://www.globalxetfs.com.hk/

Investors should not base investment decisions on this website alone. Please refer to the Prospectus for details including the product features and the risk factors. Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. There is no guarantee of the repayment of the principal. Investors should note:

The investment objective of the Global X KOSPI 200 ETF (the "Fund") is to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the KOSPI 200 Index.

The Fund is exposed to concentration risk by tracking a specific region or country (South Korea). The value of the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse economic, political, policy, foreign exchange, liquidity, tax, legal or regulatory events affecting the South Korean market.

The Korean market is subject to high volatility as a result of high retail trading participation, as well as sudden regulatory shifts and shifts in market sentiment. Trading in the Korean market is also subject to circuit breakers and daily price limits.

The underlying index of the Fund is heavily concentrated in its top two constituents (i.e. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and SK Hynix Inc., which may account for more than 50% of this product's Net Asset Value) which are of the same sector (i.e. the electronics and technology hardware industry, focusing on the semiconductor business), making the Fund potentially more volatile than a fund with a diversified portfolio.

The constituents of the Index include large- or mega-capitalisation companies, which may be subject to slower growth during times of economic expansion and may struggle with flexibility to respond quickly to disruptions and changes in trends.

The base currency of the Fund is KRW but the trading currency of the Fund is in HKD and USD. The NAV of the Fund and its performance may be affected by fluctuations in the exchange rates between these currencies and the base currency and by changes in exchange rate controls.

The trading price of the Fund's unit on the SEHK is driven by secondary market trading factors, which may lead to a substantial premium or discount to the Fund's net asset value.

The Manager may at its discretion pay dividends out of the capital of the Fund. Distributions paid out of capital, represent a return of an investor's original investment or its gains and may potentially reduce the Fund's Net Asset Value per Share as well as the capital available for future investment.

The Fund may suffer from losses or delays when recovering the securities lent out. This may potentially affect its ability to meet payment and redemption obligations. Collateral shortfalls due to inaccurate pricing or change of value of securities lent, may cause significant losses to the Fund.

Copyright © 2026 Mirae Asset Global Investments. All rights reserved. COM-27.Aug.2026–3416-Media / Website-Others