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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NovaGo Therapeutics secures 30 million dollars Series B funding

September 03, 2026 | 14:44
(0) user say
Biotechnology developer NovaGo Therapeutics secured 30 million US dollars in Series B funding led by Neurimmune and Pureos to advance spinal injury trials.

SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaGo Therapeutics AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing anti-Nogo-A biologics for diseases of the central nervous system, today announced the successful completion of a CHF 24 million (USD 30 million) Series B financing round. The round was led by Neurimmune and Pureos, with participation from existing and new investors. The equity financing is complemented by non-dilutive funding from the Swiss Paraplegic Foundation and Wings for Life.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance NovaGo's lead program into a proof-of-concept (PoC) study in patients with acute spinal cord injury. The study is a fully randomized, double-blind trial enrolling 120 patients across sites in Germany, Spain, and Switzerland.

Spinal cord injury remains an area of high unmet medical need. There are currently no approved regenerative treatment options that restore lost neurological function, leaving patients and their families with limited therapeutic prospects following injury. NovaGo's approach targets Nogo-A, a protein that inhibits nerve fiber regeneration and neuroplasticity in the central nervous system, with the goal of enabling functional recovery.

"We are excited to see this program progress into this critical stage of clinical testing, bringing us a meaningful step closer to a much-needed treatment for patients living with the consequences of spinal cord injury," said Prof. Martin Schwab, Chief Scientific Officer of NovaGo Therapeutics.

"Together with NovaGo Therapeutics, we are pioneering a novel approach for the treatment of spinal cord injury using a fully human therapeutic antibody designed to promote nerve outgrowth after injury," said Prof. Roger M. Nitsch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neurimmune and a member of the Board of Directors of NovaGo Therapeutics. "We are encouraged by the promising Phase 1 results with NG004 and look forward to advancing the clinical development program together with NovaGo Therapeutics and our co-investors, with generous support from the Swiss Paraplegic Foundation and Wings for Life."

"We are very pleased to co-lead this financing and support NovaGo's next stage of development. The progress and results from the Phase 1 study in spinal cord injury are very encouraging and we see great potential to provide a new regenerative treatment option for patients with spinal cord injury," said Dominik Escher, Managing Partner at Pureos Bioventures.

"We are deeply grateful for the backing of our investors. Support from Wings for Life and the Swiss Paraplegic Foundation have also been instrumental, helping make this crucial development phase possible." said Stefan Moese, Chief Executive Officer of NovaGo Therapeutics. "Their commitment allows us to move forward with the proof-of-concept study and work toward bringing a much-needed treatment to patients affected by the devastating consequences of spinal cord injury."

For more information, please visit www.pureosbio.com and www.novagotherapeutics.com

By PR Newswire

NovaGo Therapeutics

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NovaGo Therapeutics Series B funding 30 million dollars

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