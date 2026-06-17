EVI Hub 2026 kicks-off

Eco-Venture Innovation Hub (EVI Hub) and Supporting Programmes 2026 kicks off

On June 16, the Research Institute for Innovation and Development (IID) organised the kick-off event of Eco-Venture Innovation Hub (EVI Hub) and Supporting Programmes 2026.

IID is a science and technology organisation operating in research, training, incubation, and domestic and international partnership development. IID introduced the EVI Hub, a model developed from the Forest Ecopreneur Programme coordinated by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and funded by the Korea Forest Service.

EVI Hub is built upon three core pillars: capacity building through incubation and acceleration programmes; provision of knowledge, market intelligence, and policy updates; and resource connection, including market access, finance, and talent.

Over the past three years, Forest Ecopreneur has supported more than 60 enterprises and initiatives operating in sustainable forestry, non-timber forest products, ecotourism, and community livelihoods. Building on these achievements, EVI Hub has been established with the vision of becoming a leading hub for connecting and developing ecological enterprises in Vietnam.

In 2026, EVI Hub will implement an incubation initiative for 15 early-stage enterprises and an acceleration scheme for five high-potential enterprises to help address growth challenges and strengthen competitiveness.

At the framework of the event, IID introduced a portfolio of flagship initiatives and programmes currently under development, serving as a complementary support ecosystem for impact enterprises participating in EVI Hub.

The programmes include Rao Thuong (a communication and sales promotion platform for impact enterprises), Impactonomy Mark (an assessment and certification system for social and environmental impact enterprises), IID Mind Lab (an innovation space focused on mental health), and IID CASELAB, Young Scholar Lab , among others.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Truong Thi Nam Thang said, “Through EVI Hub and the programmes within IID’s ecosystem, we aspire to create a more comprehensive support journey for enterprises. These initiatives complement one another to help enterprises strengthen internal capacities, increase social impact, and better adapt to the evolving requirements of Vietnam’s green economy.”

Alexis Corblin, senior technical advisor for Asia-Pacific at the UNEP said, “We appreciate the achievements of the Forest Ecopreneur Programme in Vietnam over the past years. The evolution from Forest Ecopreneur to Eco-Venture Innovation Hub represents a significant step forward in scaling the impact.”

“UNEP expects EVI Hub to become a flagship model for supporting ecological enterprises in Vietnam while contributing to nature-based solutions, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable livelihoods for local communities,” he said.

Over the years, IID has mobilised a network of more than 100 scholars and experts, together with over 30 partners, to implement more than 60 capacity-building programmes, connect nearly 500 impact enterprises and initiatives, and inspire thousands of young people to participate in community-driven innovation activities.

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