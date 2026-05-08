Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

JICA and Vietnam sign ODA loan agreements for climate-resilient infrastructure development

May 08, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
The Japan International Cooperation Agency on May 7 announced that it had signed a loan agreement with Vietnam to provide Japanese official development assistance loan for the two projects developing small-scale infrastructure in northern and mountainous regions.
JICA and Vietnam sign ODA loan agreements for climate-resilient infrastructure development

The first venture is for disaster-resilient rural development across Lao Cai, Dien Bien, Tuyen Quang, Son La, and Lai Chau provinces.

It aims to strengthen climate resilience and disaster adaptation while improving livelihoods and living conditions and reducing regional disparities. It seeks to improve accessibility, increase agricultural productivity, and minimise damage caused by natural disasters.

The initiative will develop and improve small-scale infrastructure, such as roads, irrigation and embankments in the northern provinces. Many residents in these areas are highly vulnerable to natural disasters, live in poverty, and lack access to markets and public services.

The venture features 90 subprojects across the five provinces, including transportation, irrigation, and riverbank protection. This is coupled with consulting services such as detailed engineering design, construction supervision, environmental monitoring, progress reporting, and audit report preparation.

The venture’s maximum loan value is ¥21.59 billion ($149 million), carrying an annual interest rate of 2.25 per cent and a repayment period of 30 years, including a 10-year grace period. The initiative is expected to be completed by October 2030, upon the operation of all facilities.

The second venture is the development of climate-adaptive infrastructure to support production for ethnic minority communities in the northern mountainous and midland areas. It will be implemented in Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, and Cao Bang provinces.

The goal is to contribute to the improvement of living conditions, the reduction of regional disparities, and the strengthening of resilience to climate change in the region by developing small‑scale basic infrastructure (roads, irrigation, and water supply) in four provinces in the Northern mountainous region, where poverty is widespread. Through these interventions, the venture seeks to improve access to public services and markets, enhance agricultural productivity, and increase the capacity for the provision of safe and hygienic water.

It comprises 28 subprojects across the four provinces, focusing on improving access to public services and markets, enhancing agricultural productivity, and strengthening the capacity to provide clean water and sanitation to local communities.

The maximum loan amount for the second initiative is $122 million, with an interest rate of 2.3 per cent per year, a repayment period of 30 years, including a 10-year grace period. Completion is scheduled for December 2030.

These two ventures are expected to support Vietnam’s progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in poverty reduction, food security, health and wellbeing, inequality reduction, and climate change resilience.

JICA secures GCF funding for Vietnam forest conservation project JICA secures GCF funding for Vietnam forest conservation project

A funding proposal submitted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency in collaboration with Vietnam has been approved by the Green Climate Fund.
Japan extends ¥50 billion loan for green transformation programme Japan extends ¥50 billion loan for green transformation programme

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on March 30 signed a ¥50 billion loan agreement with Vietnam to provide official development assistance for its green transformation programme and climate change adaptation.
JICA and BIDV launch $50m sustainable financing for rural MSMEs JICA and BIDV launch $50m sustainable financing for rural MSMEs

Japan International Cooperation Agency and BIDV have announced a sustainable financing facility to support rural micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
jica Vietnam ODA climate change Climate Resilience poverty reduction

Related Contents

Vietnam enters manufacturing and investment-led growth phase

Vietnam enters manufacturing and investment-led growth phase

Next-generation FDI to prioritise technology transfer

Next-generation FDI to prioritise technology transfer

Vietnam strengthens sci-tech ties with international partners

Vietnam strengthens sci-tech ties with international partners

Vietnam to increase IoT application in transport

Vietnam to increase IoT application in transport

Promomed eyes big steps in Vietnam’s pharma market

Promomed eyes big steps in Vietnam’s pharma market

Ministry of Health issues list of free regular health check-ups

Ministry of Health issues list of free regular health check-ups

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

New Vietnam power technology catalogue maps renewable energy and grid expansion path

New Vietnam power technology catalogue maps renewable energy and grid expansion path

Vietnam moves to repeal inter-agency scrap import regulation

Vietnam moves to repeal inter-agency scrap import regulation

Rapid growth needed for energy ecosystem

Rapid growth needed for energy ecosystem

Policy and financial blips limit rooftop solar market

Policy and financial blips limit rooftop solar market

Primary pupils urged to go green in new nationwide contest

Primary pupils urged to go green in new nationwide contest

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam’s gaming industry levels up for global expansion

Vietnam’s gaming industry levels up for global expansion

Tax circular amendments aim to ease import-export procedures

Tax circular amendments aim to ease import-export procedures

Life insurance market heats up despite slowing new sales

Life insurance market heats up despite slowing new sales

FDI a crucial component to double-digit growth

FDI a crucial component to double-digit growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020