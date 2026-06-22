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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

iQOO 15R named official gaming phone for Asian Games

June 22, 2026 | 10:52
(0) user say
The iQOO 15R has been named the official gaming phone for the Honor of Kings esports qualifiers at the 2026 Asian Games.

DONGGUAN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 June 2026 - iQOO, a smartphone brand built for high-performance mobile gaming experiences, today announced that the iQOO 15R has been named the Official Gaming Phone for the 2026 Asian Games Esports Qualifiers: Honor of Kings.

iQOO
iQOO

As an official esports title of the Asian Games, Honor of Kings brings together competitive mobile esports players from across the region. Through this partnership, iQOO will support the Qualifiers with a device designed for competitive mobile gaming, reinforcing the brand's commitment to supporting powerful, stable and immersive experiences for players and fans.

Supporting Tournament-Level Mobile Esports

Competitive mobile esports requires more than peak performance. Players often rely on consistent frame rates, responsive touch control and reliable power throughout extended matches. With the iQOO 15R serving as the Official Gaming Phone for the Qualifiers, iQOO aims to bring its performance-driven technology into a professional tournament setting and support players with a device built for speed, control and sustained gameplay.

Built for Stable, High-Intensity Gameplay

Designed as a performance-focused smartphone, the iQOO 15R is equipped to support the high demands of mobile gaming. Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform and Monster HyperCore Engine, the device is engineered to help deliver stable frame rates and responsive gameplay during extended sessions.

The Supercomputing Chip Q2 is designed to enhance visual clarity for a more immersive gaming experience, while the Super Touch Control Chip is designed to improve input accuracy and control response. In addition, the advanced cooling system and large-capacity Silicon Anode Battery with fast charging help provide the sustained performance and power required for tournament-level play.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit https://www.iqoo.com/en.

By iQOO

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
iQOO 15R Gaming phone Asian Games Official gaming phone Honor of Kings esports

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