iQOO 15R named official gaming phone for Asian Games

DONGGUAN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 June 2026 - iQOO, a smartphone brand built for high-performance mobile gaming experiences, today announced that the iQOO 15R has been named the Official Gaming Phone for the 2026 Asian Games Esports Qualifiers: Honor of Kings.

iQOO

As an official esports title of the Asian Games, Honor of Kings brings together competitive mobile esports players from across the region. Through this partnership, iQOO will support the Qualifiers with a device designed for competitive mobile gaming, reinforcing the brand's commitment to supporting powerful, stable and immersive experiences for players and fans.Competitive mobile esports requires more than peak performance. Players often rely on consistent frame rates, responsive touch control and reliable power throughout extended matches. With the iQOO 15R serving as the Official Gaming Phone for the Qualifiers, iQOO aims to bring its performance-driven technology into a professional tournament setting and support players with a device built for speed, control and sustained gameplay.Designed as a performance-focused smartphone, the iQOO 15R is equipped to support the high demands of mobile gaming. Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform and Monster HyperCore Engine, the device is engineered to help deliver stable frame rates and responsive gameplay during extended sessions.The Supercomputing Chip Q2 is designed to enhance visual clarity for a more immersive gaming experience, while the Super Touch Control Chip is designed to improve input accuracy and control response. In addition, the advanced cooling system and large-capacity Silicon Anode Battery with fast charging help provide the sustained performance and power required for tournament-level play.

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