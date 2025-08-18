EDC and VinaCapital forge partnership to boost bilateral cooperation

Photo: The Consulate General of Canada in Ho Chi Minh City

Export Development Canada (EDC), Canada’s export credit agency, and VinaCapital, one of Vietnam’s leading investment management firms, signed an MoU on August 14 to strengthen economic ties. The agreement focuses on creating new opportunities for Canadian exporters in priority sectors such as infrastructure, energy, retail, healthcare, and financial services, where Canadian expertise can support Vietnam’s development goals.

Under the MoU, EDC and VinaCapital will collaborate to support Canadian companies seeking to enter or expand their presence in Vietnam. Since the inception of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, bilateral trade between Canada and Vietnam has increased – from $6.5 billion in 2018 to $15.7 billion in 2024.

Established in 2003, VinaCapital is Vietnam’s only multidisciplinary investment manager, with nearly $4 billion in assets under management and approximately 300 employees across the country. Its investment teams span public equity and fixed income, private equity, clean energy and infrastructure, carbon credit, real estate and venture capital.

VinaCapital is a major shareholder in several of Vietnam’s largest companies, and EDC recognises its market leadership, deep sector expertise, and strong networks as valuable assets for Canadian exporters, investors, and the broader trade ecosystem.

The deal will allow EDC and VinaCapital to outline a framework for collaboration, with the shared goal of advancing trade and investment between Canada and Vietnam in key sectors and promoting responsible business practices by sharing guidance on environmental, social and governance standards.

With Vietnam’s growing demand for infrastructure, clean energy and advanced manufacturing, the partnership is poised to help connect Canadian capabilities with Vietnamese opportunities. Since its launch last year, EDC’s representation in Ho Chi Minh City has been a valuable resource for Canadian companies and investors seeking to grow into the Vietnam market and broader Indo-Pacific region.

"Vietnam is a dynamic and rapidly evolving market, and this partnership with VinaCapital will help Canadian companies tap into its vast potential," said Alison Nankivell, president and CEO of EDC.

"VinaCapital’s in-depth market knowledge, sector expertise and strong local connections make the organisation a strategic partner for EDC. Together, we can help Canadian businesses navigate the Vietnamese market with greater confidence and foster mutually beneficial trade between our two nations," she added.

