Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

EDC and VinaCapital forge partnership to boost bilateral cooperation

August 18, 2025 | 10:52
(0) user say
Canada and Vietnam are set to deepen economic ties as Export Development Canada partners with VinaCapital to expand trade and investment opportunities.
EDC and VinaCapital forge partnership to boost bilateral cooperation
Photo: The Consulate General of Canada in Ho Chi Minh City

Export Development Canada (EDC), Canada’s export credit agency, and VinaCapital, one of Vietnam’s leading investment management firms, signed an MoU on August 14 to strengthen economic ties. The agreement focuses on creating new opportunities for Canadian exporters in priority sectors such as infrastructure, energy, retail, healthcare, and financial services, where Canadian expertise can support Vietnam’s development goals.

Under the MoU, EDC and VinaCapital will collaborate to support Canadian companies seeking to enter or expand their presence in Vietnam. Since the inception of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, bilateral trade between Canada and Vietnam has increased – from $6.5 billion in 2018 to $15.7 billion in 2024.

Established in 2003, VinaCapital is Vietnam’s only multidisciplinary investment manager, with nearly $4 billion in assets under management and approximately 300 employees across the country. Its investment teams span public equity and fixed income, private equity, clean energy and infrastructure, carbon credit, real estate and venture capital.

VinaCapital is a major shareholder in several of Vietnam’s largest companies, and EDC recognises its market leadership, deep sector expertise, and strong networks as valuable assets for Canadian exporters, investors, and the broader trade ecosystem.

The deal will allow EDC and VinaCapital to outline a framework for collaboration, with the shared goal of advancing trade and investment between Canada and Vietnam in key sectors and promoting responsible business practices by sharing guidance on environmental, social and governance standards.

With Vietnam’s growing demand for infrastructure, clean energy and advanced manufacturing, the partnership is poised to help connect Canadian capabilities with Vietnamese opportunities. Since its launch last year, EDC’s representation in Ho Chi Minh City has been a valuable resource for Canadian companies and investors seeking to grow into the Vietnam market and broader Indo-Pacific region.

"Vietnam is a dynamic and rapidly evolving market, and this partnership with VinaCapital will help Canadian companies tap into its vast potential," said Alison Nankivell, president and CEO of EDC.

"VinaCapital’s in-depth market knowledge, sector expertise and strong local connections make the organisation a strategic partner for EDC. Together, we can help Canadian businesses navigate the Vietnamese market with greater confidence and foster mutually beneficial trade between our two nations," she added.

Canada can learn from flexible policy approach of Vietnam Canada can learn from flexible policy approach of Vietnam

As Vietnam and Canada mark seven years of comprehensive partnership, the diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations are flourishing. Ahead of Canada Day on July 1, Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam, Shawn Perry Steil, spoke with VIR’s Thanh Tung about the future of this vibrant cooperation.
VPBank secures $350 million loan facility from SMBC, partner DFIs, and bilateral agencies VPBank secures $350 million loan facility from SMBC, partner DFIs, and bilateral agencies

VPBank signed a $350 million loan facility on July 29 with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), partner development finance institutions (DFIs), and bilateral agencies.
FinDev Canada, JICA, and SMBC pledge $215 million to HDBank FinDev Canada, JICA, and SMBC pledge $215 million to HDBank

Canada's bilateral Development Finance Institution, FinDev Canada, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on August 2 announced the signing of a $215 million syndicated loan facility for HDBank.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Export Development Canada vinacapital Vietnam canada EDC

Related Contents

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Vietnam affirms regional leadership at Autumn Economic Forum 2025

Vietnam affirms regional leadership at Autumn Economic Forum 2025

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

Latest News ⁄ Money

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry

ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry

Vietnam accelerates push for open banking

Vietnam accelerates push for open banking

Reshaping the country’s digital finance sector

Reshaping the country’s digital finance sector

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020