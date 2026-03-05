Corporate

BBTech and ARKITEKT partner on global semiconductor infrastructure

March 05, 2026 | 09:06
(0) user say
The companies formed an alliance to expand chip manufacturing facility development and equipment deployment across international markets.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and TAYLOR, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BBTech Co., Ltd. ("BBTech"), a Korean provider of semiconductor hook-up and high-purity flow system engineering solutions, and ARKITEKT EQUITY ("ARKITEKT"), a technology-focused private equity firm, today announced a strategic partnership to support the expansion of semiconductor infrastructure across key global markets.

Founded in South Korea, BBTech has established itself as a mission-critical infrastructure partner for semiconductor fabrication facilities. The company specializes in ultra-high purity (UHP) process piping, bulk and specialty gas systems, chemical delivery infrastructure, modularized skid and manifold fabrication that enhances construction efficiency, and turnkey cleanroom hook-up services supporting advanced node manufacturing across memory, logic, and specialty fabs.

Beyond its core engineering capabilities, BBTech deploys digital coordination platforms and real-time project control systems to strengthen execution across complex semiconductor fabrication environments. Through its U.S. subsidiary, BBTech America, the company continues to expand its presence in North America.

As semiconductor manufacturers expand fabrication capacity in the United States and Asia, infrastructure reliability, precision, and execution scale have become central to production performance. BBTech has delivered major fab projects across Korea and select international markets, serving customers in high-volume manufacturing environments.

"This partnership positions BBTech for its next stage of growth," said a spokesperson from BBTech. "We believe the next phase of semiconductor capacity expansion will demand a higher standard of execution. Our ambition is to position BBTech as a globally trusted infrastructure partner for advanced fabrication projects. ARKITEKT brings the capital and operating partnership to support that vision."

"Semiconductor capacity expansion is ultimately an infrastructure story," said Jake Park, Founder and Managing Partner of ARKITEKT EQUITY. "Behind every advanced node and high-performance computing system is a foundation of precision-engineered process systems. Together with BBTech, we aim to support the next generation of fabrication facilities through pragmatic execution and strong engineering capabilities in key markets."

The partnership will support the expansion of BBTech America's engineering and fabrication capabilities, scaling for large-scale fab projects, and continued investment in higher value-added modular flow systems.

For more information, please visit:

www.bbtech.co.kr

www.bbtechamerica.com

By PR Newswire

ARKITEKT EQUITY

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
BBTech ARKITEKT semiconductor semiconductor infrastructure

Global surge in critical minerals stockpiling: a strategic edge for Vietnam

Global surge in critical minerals stockpiling: a strategic edge for Vietnam

Vietnam a strategic growth engine for Asia-Pacific: CEO survey

Vietnam a strategic growth engine for Asia-Pacific: CEO survey

Banks ramp up capital plans ahead of AGM season

Banks ramp up capital plans ahead of AGM season

Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

