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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Durian and lobster exports surge on strong China demand

March 23, 2026 | 12:34
(0) user say
Durian and lobster emerged as standout performers in Vietnam's agricultural and seafood exports during the first quarter of 2026, with prices remaining elevated amid global market volatility.

Exports of durian to China jumped 469 per cent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, while lobster exports rose 65 per cent. The sharp increases positioned both products as bright spots in Vietnam's export picture, with demand from the Chinese market driving growth despite broader trade uncertainties.

Photo: Tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn
Photo: Tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn

Green lobster is currently priced at $28–44 per kg at farms and $56–68 per kg at retail level. In the fruit segment, Grade A Monthong durian is being purchased at $5.60–6.00 per kg, while Grade B stands at around $4.80 per kg. Ri6 Grade A is priced at $3.50 per kg, up 30–50 per cent on-year.

The price rally has gone hand in hand with a sharp acceleration in exports to China, Vietnam’s largest market for agro-forestry-fishery products. In the first two months of 2026, export turnover to China rose 56 per cent on-year, far outpacing growth to the United States and Japan, which remained in single digits.

Data from the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers shows that lobster exports to China reached $259 million in the first two months, up 65 per cent on-year. Of this, green lobster accounted for the largest share at $206 million, up 32 per cent, maintaining its leading role. Ornate lobster reached nearly $1.3 million, up 43 per cent, while other lobster varieties totalled $52 million, surging 6,138 per cent.

For durian, exports to China were estimated at $300 million, soaring 469 per cent, becoming the key driver of growth in the fruit and vegetable segment amid declines in several other products. The surge reflects a clear recovery in demand in the Chinese market, particularly for high-value produce.

According to VASEP, China remains a major consumer of fresh products, especially in the period before and after the Lunar New Year. As demand rebounds, lobster has emerged as a new growth driver. At the same time, improvements in quality, origin transparency, and traceability have enhanced the competitiveness of Vietnamese products.

Dang Phuc Nguyen, secretary general of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, said the strong increase in durian exports was due to the easing of quarantine-related delays and off-season advantages.

“While some countries have passed their harvest season, Vietnam’s supply coincided with peak demand in China during the Lunar New Year, leading to a surge in orders,” he said.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment also noted that the strong growth reflects sustained international demand for Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery products, while signalling positive prospects for market expansion and export value enhancement in the coming period.

However, export growth has not been matched by abundant domestic supply. Many shrimp farmers in the South Central region reported limited commercial output, as storms late last year damaged cages, leaving farmers cautious about restocking.

For durian, off-season output has fallen by 30–40 per cent, further tightening supply at a time when export demand is rising strongly.

Durian growers require solutions for China's import restrictions Durian growers require solutions for China's import restrictions
Vietnam sets national standards to boost billion-dollar durian trade Vietnam sets national standards to boost billion-dollar durian trade
Vietnam’s durian exports hit $1 billion milestone Vietnam’s durian exports hit $1 billion milestone
Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports reach $7.8 billion in first 11 months Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports reach $7.8 billion in first 11 months
First lobster festival to be organised in Phu Yen in July First lobster festival to be organised in Phu Yen in July
Indonesia considers lifting lobster larvae export ban Indonesia considers lifting lobster larvae export ban
Indonesia licenses certificates of lobster cultivation for three Vietnamese companies Indonesia licenses certificates of lobster cultivation for three Vietnamese companies

By Thai An

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TagTag:
Lobster durian china

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