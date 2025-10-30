Corporate

Vietnam’s durian exports hit $1 billion milestone

October 30, 2025 | 17:41
(0) user say
Vietnam's durian exports reached nearly $1 billion in September, with total export turnover for 2025 projected to surpass $3.5 billion, according to the Department of Vietnam Customs.

In September alone, durian exports were valued at $972 million, up 45 per cent on-year. The accumulated value for the first nine months reached nearly $2.8 billion, down only 1.7 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Vietnam's durian exports hit $1 billion milestone

The remarkable growth was largely driven by a strong recovery from the Chinese market, which accounted for $960 million in September, an increase of 52 per cent over the same period in 2024. Cumulatively, exports to China in the first nine months reached nearly $2.6 billion, rising 0.2 per cent on-year.

Other key markets also recorded double-digit growth, including Papua New Guinea, the United States, Canada, Japan, and Australia. Notably, Malaysia saw an exceptional surge of 657 per cent, exceeding $2 million in value. Despite being known for its own premium durian varieties, Malaysia, along with Indonesia and Thailand, continues to import Vietnamese durians thanks to their year-round availability.

Conversely, Thailand, Vietnam’s second-largest durian importer in 2024, experienced a sharp decline. September exports to Thailand stood at only $370,000, a 99 per cent drop on-year, with total nine-month turnover at $34 million, down 75 per cent. Experts attribute this to Vietnam’s new durian export protocol with China, which has diverted supply from frozen durian exports previously sent to Thailand.

According to Dang Phuc Nguyen, secretary general of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, September has traditionally been the peak month for durian exports, coinciding with the main harvest season in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest durian-growing region.

“Despite some market challenges, the strong upward momentum suggests that Vietnam’s durian exports could reach $3.5 billion by the end of this year,” Nguyen said.

By Thai An

