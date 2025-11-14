Corporate

Dorsett Hotels launches 26 Hours programme for guests and community

November 14, 2025 | 10:35
(0) user say
Dorsett Hotels has launched its 26 Hours programme, going the extra mile to provide extended experiences for guests while supporting local community initiatives across its properties.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2025 - At Dorsett Hotels, we believe in giving our guests the gift of time with our exclusive Dorsett 26 Hours offering. When you book directly with us, you can enjoy a full 26 hours from check-in to check-out. For example, if you check in at 4pm, you can check-out at 6pm on your departure day – giving guests more time to discover and create memorable experiences.

Dorsett 26 Hours: Dorsett Hotels Go the Extra Mile for Guests and Community

In the same spirit of generosity, Dorsett Hotels recently hosted the Dorsett 26 Hours Global run for charity, a 26-hour continuous treadmill run across its hotels worldwide. Starting on November 5 and concluding on November 6, Dorsett Melbourne, Dorsett Singapore, Dorsett Changi City, Dorsett Kuala Lumpur, Dorsett Grand Subang, Dorsett Chengdu, Dorsett Shepherds Bush, Dorsett Tsuen Wan, Dorsett Kai Tak and Dorsett Wanchai took turns running to raise funds for a local charity of their choice.

Participants included hotel staff from every department – chefs, housekeeping, front office teams – as well as guests. The Dorsett run brought together almost 400participants globally, raising over HKD70,000 for charity in just 26 hours.

One of the most memorable moments came when a DHL crew member ran 20 minutes at Dorsett Melbourne before checking out, then flew to Hong Kong to join the run at Dorsett Wanchai the next morning. It was a beautiful reminder of how far a spark of inspiration can travel – and a testament to the Dorsett Stay Vibrant spirit which energises our teams and community to go the extra mile.

"The world may run for 24, but Dorsett runs for 26," said Ms. Anita Chan, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Marketing and Innovation & Technology. "Just as we give our guests extra hours to enjoy their stay, our teams dedicate their time and energy to make a positive impact for our communities."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To learn more, visit: www.dorsetthospitality.com

By Dorsett Hospitality International

Dorsett Hotels 26 Hours programme community initiatives

