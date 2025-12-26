Corporate

J&V Energy wins top green energy award in Taipei

December 26, 2025 | 14:47
(0) user say
The company was recognised for its renewable energy solutions at the British Chamber of Commerce's annual business awards.

TAIPEI, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (6869), a Taiwan-based integrated group specializing in renewable energy and circular economy solutions, has been honored with the Green Energy Award (Top Distinction). The award recognizes the company's renewable energy portfolio, diversified business model, and measurable progress toward net-zero goals. The ceremony took place recently, with J&V Energy General Manager Chao Shu-Min attending to accept the award, reflecting the company's growing role in Taiwan's renewable energy sector.

Ms. Chao noted that being honored in the company's first year participating in the BCCT Better Business Awards reflects external recognition of J&V Energy's long-term investment in sustainability. The recognition reinforces J&V Energy's commitment to environmental sustainability and to supporting Taiwan's transition to a low-carbon economy. Founded in 2016, the company pioneered the "One-Site, Multiple-Use for Renewables" model, which combines solar power, energy storage, renewable electricity trading, and community education within a single integrated framework to deliver economic, environmental, and social benefits. With support from partners and communities, J&V Energy is strengthening its domestic footprint while expanding operations across the Asia-Pacific region, helping to position Taiwan as an increasingly important hub for renewable energy development.

Now in its ninth year, the BCCTaipei Better Business Awards recognize companies across seven categories spanning corporate climate action, health innovation, social impact, education, and sustainability. Evaluation is based on corporate ESG performance and sustainability impact. This year's competition included more than one hundred entries. J&V Energy was the sole Taiwanese green energy firm nominated for the Green Energy Award, a sign of Taiwan's growing presence in the global net-zero arena.

Guided by its mission to promote environmental sustainability, J&V Energy delivers integrated services through solar PV, energy storage, renewable electricity trading, and circular economy solutions. The company has achieved several operational milestones: its cumulative owned solar PV capacity exceeds 1 GW; its subsidiary GREENET Co., Ltd. accounted for nearly 30% of Taiwan's renewable energy certificate (REC) transaction volume in 2024, remaining one of the island's leading electricity retailers; and its energy storage subsidiary, Recharge Power Co., Ltd., has brought a cumulative 459 MW / 1,201 MWh of capacity online, contributing to the scaling of Taiwan's energy storage infrastructure.

Looking ahead, J&V Energy will continue to strengthen its integrated renewable energy portfolio, with a focus on operational resilience and long-term value creation. It aims to support the broader energy transition by working with industry partners, fostering regional connections across Asia-Pacific, and collaborating with international stakeholders to accelerate progress toward net-zero targets.

By PR Newswire

J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
J&V Energy Taipei green energy

