Taipei shines at WTM London with culture, nature, and safe-travel themes

November 07, 2025 | 15:00
(0) user say
The World Travel Market returned to London's ExCeL this November, bringing together travel professionals and media from across the globe.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2025 - The World Travel Market (WTM) returned to London's ExCeL this November, bringing together travel professionals and media from across the globe. Taipei joined the show under the theme "Taipei – A City of Layers," presenting a city where mountains, culture and modern life are seamlessly intertwined.

At WTM London, Taipei engaged actively with European travel partners, who showed strong interest in the city’s tourism appeal.

At WTM London, Taipei engaged actively with European travel partners, who showed strong interest in the city’s tourism appeal.

European travellers increasingly seek long-haul destinations that offer natural landscapes, cultural depth and authentic local experiences. Taipei fits this trend perfectly. Beyond its modern skyline, the city is surrounded by hiking trails, hot springs, traditional markets and creative neighbourhoods. With an efficient metro system, visitors can easily move from temples and museums to riverside parks or night markets in a single day. From street food and classic desserts to Michelin-recommended restaurants, Taipei's culinary scene remains one of its greatest delights.

The city's global reputation has grown significantly in recent years. According to Time Out's 2025 worldwide survey, Taipei has been named the world's safest city, as well as one of the most welcoming destinations for solo female and digital-nomad travellers. Taipei also ranked among the world's 25 most beautiful cities (Travel + Leisure) and within the Top 100 Must-Visit Cities (Vacations & Travel), reflecting its excellent public safety, transport convenience and relaxed lifestyle.

At WTM London, visitors were introduced to the Taipei Grand Trail, a network of urban hiking routes that start within the city centre and lead into forested mountain scenery — a rare feature for a major Asian capital. Cultural gifts such as pineapple pastries and the iconic "Dadaocheng woven bag" showcased Taipei's creativity and everyday design culture.

With its friendly atmosphere, sustainable travel initiatives and effortless blend of nature and urban comfort, Taipei invites UK and European travellers to explore a destination where tradition, scenery and modern living come together in one vibrant city.

More travel ideas and itineraries can be found on Travel Taipei: https://www.travel.taipei/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Taipei City Government

