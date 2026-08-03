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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Reddog posts 88% revenue growth in H1 2026

August 03, 2026 | 14:56
(0) user say
Korean F&B brand Reddog posted 88% revenue growth in the first half of 2026, with six-month group consolidated revenue reaching IDR 198.5 billion, equal to 97% of full-year 2025 revenue, while operating profit rose 143% year-on-year.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reddog, the Korean street-food ("bunsik") brand that has brought tteokbokki and Korean-style corn dogs to Indonesian consumers, today reported first-half 2026 results that extend one of the steepest growth curves in Southeast Asian food service — and confirmed that preparations for a public listing are now under way.

Group consolidated revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2026 reached IDR 198.5 billion (approximately SG$14.3 million), up 87.9% from IDR 105.7 billion in the same period a year earlier. Operating profit rose 142.9% to IDR 48.6 billion (approximately SG$3.5 million), lifting the operating margin from 18.9% to 24.5% — a level rarely seen among restaurant operators, where low single-digit margins are the norm. The half-year figure is striking in its own right: in six months, Reddog booked revenue equal to roughly 97% of its entire audited 2025 full-year revenue of IDR 204.9 billion.

First-half 2026 results at a glance (Unit: SGD)

Listing preparations

Reddog confirmed that it is in discussions with multiple Indonesian securities firms regarding a potential initial public offering on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), targeted for early 2027. No underwriter has been formally mandated and no registration statement has been filed. Any offering would remain subject to market conditions and to approval by the Indonesian Financial Services Authority (OJK) and the IDX.

ASEAN expansion

In April 2026, Reddog established a global entity in Singapore, and in August it opens its first store there in a CapitaLand shopping mall — a beachhead for expansion across an ASEAN market of more than 600 million people.

By PR Newswire

Reddog

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Reddog Korean F&B Korean streetfood Indonesian consumers

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