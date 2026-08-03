Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hanon Systems announces Q2 2026 financial results

August 03, 2026 | 15:54
(0) user say
Hanon Systems, a global automotive thermal management supplier and subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group, announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

SEOUL, South Korea, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems, a leading global automotive thermal management supplier and a subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

The company reported consolidated revenue of KRW 2.87 trillion and operating profit of KRW 103.7 billion for the second quarter of 2026. For the first half of the year, cumulative revenue reached KRW 5.62 trillion, representing a 2.7% increase year-on-year. Supported by favorable foreign exchange effects and increased supply of electrification components to European customers, Hanon Systems achieved a first-half operating profit of KRW 200.9 billion. The company also returned to net profitability through improved operational efficiency following global restructuring efforts.

Hanon Systems continued to strengthen its cost competitiveness by reducing its COGS ratio to 89.3% in the first half of 2026. Through company-wide cost optimization initiatives, including material cost management, logistics efficiency improvements, and structural enhancements, the company mitigated the impact of ongoing cost pressures and a challenging operating environment. The company will continue to strengthen its cost competitiveness through ongoing operational improvements and disciplined cost management.

The electrification business represented 31% of total revenue, supported by increased supply to European customers. Leveraging a diversified product portfolio covering internal combustion engine vehicles, hybrids, and battery electric vehicles, Hanon Systems continues to respond effectively to changing market conditions and evolving global demand for electrified mobility solutions.

Soo-Il Lee, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hanon Systems stated, "We have enhanced our operational excellence through company-wide efforts to improve operational efficiency and implement structural improvements despite ongoing global cost pressures. Going forward, we will continue to build long-term competitiveness and pursue sustainable growth, by reinforcing our core capabilities while advancing new growth opportunities based on our automotive thermal management expertise."

Q2 2026

Q2 2025

Q1 2026

Revenue

KRW 2,875.2 billion

KRW 2,858.2 billion

KRW 2,748.2 billion

Operating Profit

KRW 103.7 billion

KRW 64.3 billion

KRW 97.2 billion

To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

By PR Newswire

Hanon Systems

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hanon Systems Automotive thermal management Hankook & Company Group

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

MM Century wins 3 Gold, 1 Silver at ESG awards

MM Century wins 3 Gold, 1 Silver at ESG awards

StarCharge named No. 1 microgrid brand at GGII summit

StarCharge named No. 1 microgrid brand at GGII summit

Robo.ai appoints Al-Mansory as Alif Holding CEO

Robo.ai appoints Al-Mansory as Alif Holding CEO

ZF Aftermarket names MKN sole TRW distributor in Indonesia

ZF Aftermarket names MKN sole TRW distributor in Indonesia

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MM Century wins 3 Gold, 1 Silver at ESG awards

MM Century wins 3 Gold, 1 Silver at ESG awards

StarCharge named No. 1 microgrid brand at GGII summit

StarCharge named No. 1 microgrid brand at GGII summit

Robo.ai appoints Al-Mansory as Alif Holding CEO

Robo.ai appoints Al-Mansory as Alif Holding CEO

ZF Aftermarket names MKN sole TRW distributor in Indonesia

ZF Aftermarket names MKN sole TRW distributor in Indonesia

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020