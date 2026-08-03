IMPACT Therapeutics licenses Senaparib to Pharmanovia

SHANGHAI, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPACT Therapeutics ("IMPACT") (07630.HK) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive partnership (the "Exclusive Partnership") with Pharmanovia, a global specialty pharmaceutical company which partners with innovative biotech and large pharma to bring innovative specialty medicines to patients, to grant Pharmanovia the exclusive rights to manufacture, develop and commercialise senaparib in Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Australia and New Zealand for maintenance monotherapy for advanced epithelial high-grade ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer.

KEY TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS

IMPACT is eligible to receive an upfront payment plus near-term regulatory milestones and commercial milestone payments upon achieving certain sales thresholds, with a total amount up to EUR423.5 million, and such further tiered royalties up to the mid-twenties (%) on product net sales;

The Exclusive Partnership expands senaparib's global reach to 66 countries; and

Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) of senaparib for 1L maintenance therapy for adult patients with advanced ovarian cancer in Europe was formally accepted by the European Medicines Agency (the "EMA") in August 2025, with approval expected in the second half of 2026.

Under the licensing agreement in relation to the Exclusive Partnership, IMPACT has granted exclusive manufacturing, development and commercialisation rights of senaparib for maintenance monotherapy for advanced epithelial high-grade ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer to Pharmanovia in 66 countries, including, among others, all 27 European Union member states, as well as the United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Australia, New Zealand and countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

IMPACT is eligible to receive consideration up to EUR423.5 million in total consideration, comprising an upfront payment plus near-term regulatory milestones and commercial milestone payments upon achieving certain sales thresholds, and such further tiered royalties up to the mid-twenties (%) on product net sales.

The Exclusive Partnership marks the first step for IMPACT to bring its validated treatment options to patients outside of China, expanding senaparib's business footprint across Europe, Middle East and North Africa, as well as Australia and New Zealand. IMPACT will work closely with Pharmanovia to advance the commercialisation of senaparib in the collaboration territories. By leveraging Pharmanovia's specialist expertise and established infrastructure, we expect senaparib to reach target patients in the collaboration territories more quickly following approval, helping to deliver high-quality treatment options to address unmet medical needs. This collaboration will not only enhance the brand recognition of the product and IMPACT on a global scale, but also further broaden IMPACT's strategic layout for global commercialisation. We expect that this collaboration will have a positive and profound impact on our development.