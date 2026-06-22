Deluxe Systems wins Best Showroom in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 22 June 2026 - Rewriting the rules of luxury retail in Southeast Asia, Deluxe Systems has triumphed at the prestigious Tatler Homes Design Awards 2026, winning the highly coveted title of "Best Showroom in Singapore" just six months after its official opening.



This victory marks an unprecedented milestone: no company has ever achieved such prestigious recognition in such a short timeframe from its debut. The award was sealed by an extraordinary volume of votes—a record-breaking success for Tatler magazine itself—testifying to the profound impact the showroom has had on top-tier architects, industry professionals, and high-net-worth clientele.



More than just a display space, the Deluxe Systems showroom—designed by architect Francesco Carota—was conceived as a highly exclusive hub tailored to the most demanding architectural needs. The refined aesthetics of the space provide an immersive experience that perfectly complements the brand's bespoke, end-to-end consultancy. Deluxe Systems actively supports architects, property owners, and general contractors through every phase of development: from initial design and the meticulous selection of the perfect window and door profiles, all the way to precision installation and long-term maintenance.



A core pillar of this exclusive approach is an unwavering commitment to sustainability. By integrating green building efficiency standards and promoting Net Zero built environments, Deluxe Systems ensures its luxury solutions actively align with the Singapore Green Plan 2030. The company proves that high-end, exclusive design and environmental responsibility can seamlessly coexist.



"This award fills us with profound pride and validates our vision," states Daniele Campione, the founder of Deluxe Systems who strongly believed in and financed the initiative. "Winning in Singapore proves that by leveraging over 10 years of active field experience offering specialist consulting, we can compete and excel at the highest global levels. Our success in the ASEAN region is built on a solid internationalization strategy and an uncompromising focus on quality."



"The milestone reached today is the result of exceptional execution," emphasizes Giuseppe Covino, who conceptualized and developed the strategic project in close synergy with Germano Vitali. "This award for our showroom is a true recognition of the value of quality design. It is dedicated to all those who wish to tackle the complex challenges of creating luxury spaces that are not only aesthetically stunning but also sustainable and highly functional."



Moving forward, Deluxe Systems continues its mission to bring world-class Italian innovation to Southeast Asia, offering unparalleled support for exclusive projects where performance, elegance, and sustainability meet.



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