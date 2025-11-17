Corporate

DBS UnionPay launch SplendorPlus campaign to boost China-Singapore financial connectivity

November 17, 2025 | 15:35
(0) user say
DBS and UnionPay International have launched the SplendorPlus campaign for their Platinum Debit Card, strengthening financial connectivity between China and Singapore while delivering greater benefits to consumers.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 November 2025 - Amid the backdrop of the Belt and Road Initiative and the deepening financial cooperation between China and Singapore, cross-border payments have become an essential bridge facilitating regional trade and closer people-to-people exchanges. To further enhance China-Singapore financial connectivity, Development Bank of Singapore (DBS) have partnered with UnionPay International (UPI) to allow existing and new DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Cardholders to enjoy a smarter, safer, and more efficient cross-border payment experience, while injecting fresh vitality into regional financial cooperation.

Benefits for DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Cardholders
From now until March 31, 2026, DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Cardholders can enjoy up to 8% cashback and a 3% waiver on transaction fees when spending in China — offering a total benefit of up to 11%. This program is designed to support the growing economic and people-to-people exchanges between China and Singapore, providing consumers with a more convenient and rewarding payment experience.

Enhancing Cross-Border Experiences
Leveraging UnionPay's extensive global network of merchants, DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Cardholders can enjoy seamless spending not only in China but also across Belt and Road countries, realizing the vision of "One Card, Travel Across Asia."

In addition, the UnionPay "Global Privileges" program offers benefits such as complimentary hotel upgrades, dining discounts, and leisure privileges, delivering a premium cross-border payment experience that ensures every step of the consumer's journey abroad is comfortable, rewarding, and worry-free.

To meet the growing demand for mobile payments in China and promote collaborative development in digital finance, users can simply link their DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Card to Alipay or WeChat Pay to enjoy a 3% waiver on transaction fees for single transactions above RMB 200. Cardholders can also enjoy zero overseas ATM withdrawal fees, saving up to S$7 per transaction, making cash withdrawals abroad more convenient and worry-free. These privileges further reduce the cost of cross-border mobile payments and strengthen China-Singapore cooperation in digital finance innovation and integration.

For full campaign details and terms & conditions, please visit https://www.dbs.com.sg/personal/cards/debit-

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By UnionPay International

TagTag:
DBS UnionPay Development Bank of Singapore

