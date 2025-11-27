Corporate

DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Card offers up to 11% savings in China

November 27, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Card offers up to 11% savings on everyday spending in China, helping travellers maximise their travel budgets while abroad.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 - Travelling to China just got more rewarding for Singaporeans. DBS and UnionPay International are offering up to 11% savings on everyday spending in China for DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Card holders. From dining and shopping to attractions, every transaction helps travellers stretch their budget further while enjoying the convenience of cashless payments.

The campaign, valid until 31 March 2026, includes 8% cashback on China (CNY) spend—covering transactions through popular local e-wallets such as Alipay, WeChat Pay（ Weixin Pay）, as well as a 3% transaction fee waiver for e-wallet payments above RMB 200. Cardholders can earn a maximum of S$70 cashback per month, with a minimum monthly spend of S$400 required to qualify for the cashback.

This campaign aligns with the growing trend of Singaporeans using digital payments when travelling in China. In the first half of 2025, DBS saw an 88% year-on-year increase in in-person payments made in China with DBS cards, alongside a strong rise in customers linking their DBS cards to regional wallets such as Alipay and WeChat Pay.

DBS spokesperson – Chan Sow Han, Head of Payments and Unsecured Lending, Consumer Banking Group, DBS Singapore

"China is becoming an increasingly popular travel destination among our customers, and we've seen strong growth in everyday spending there. Our focus has always been to give our customers more value and savings in ways that fit their lifestyles and needs. By working with UnionPay International for this campaign, we're enabling customers to make the most of their travel budget while enjoying seamless, familiar payment experiences."

UnionPay International spokesperson – Dr. Jian Jiangtao, Regional Head of Southeast Asia, UnionPay International

"We are delighted to partner with DBS to provide Singapore travellers with a seamless and rewarding payment experience in China. The DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Card offers both convenient cashless payments and ATM access, along with attractive savings on everyday spending. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to enhancing cross-border connectivity and making travel easier and more rewarding for cardholders."

With the DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Card, Singapore travellers can also benefit from:

  • Local-friendly payments in China with no barrier
  • Upsized savings on face-to-face and online spending in CNY, including transactions made via shopping platforms like Taobao.
  • Zero fees on overseas ATM cash withdrawal, saving up to S$7 per withdrawal
  • Convenient mobile wallet integration for faster, seamless transactions

This offer is part of UnionPay International's SplendorPlus programme, which aims to deliver greater value and rewards to cardholders across the region, while supporting stronger cross-border connectivity for travellers.

For more information or to apply for the DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Card, visit: https://www.dbs.com.sg/personal/cards/debit-cards/dbs-unionpay.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By UnionPay International

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Card DBS UnionPay International

