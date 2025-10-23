Corporate

Dah Sing Bank Slashes Personal Loan Rates to Ultra Low Levels

October 23, 2025 | 14:36
(0) user say
The pricing move tests whether cheaper unsecured credit can expand market share without eroding risk adjusted returns in a rising rate environment.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 October 2025 - To help customers take advantage of the low interest rate environment, Dah Sing Bank, Limited ("Dah Sing Bank" or "The Bank") continues to support customers in planning their finances with greater flexibility with its personal loan offers. Through its personal loan offerings - Express Money and Credit Mastermind Instalment Loan - customers can access loan amounts of up to HKD2,000,000. These offerings provide customers with enhanced financial flexibility to enjoy new life experiences.

Express Money: Low Interest Rates for Fresh Life Experiences
Dah Sing Bank is committed to supporting the diverse financial needs of its customers. Whether upgrading equipment, home renovation, planning overseas education for children or covering other personal expenses, Express Money offers flexible solutions. With an attractive APR as low as 1.68%* and a repayment period of up to 60 months, customers can enjoy greater possibilities and fresh experiences at a low cost. Eligible applicants of Express Money may enjoy a cash rebate of up to HKD13,888 upon meeting the specified conditions.

Credit Mastermind Instalment Loan: Substantial Loan Amount for Debt-Free Living in as Fast as 24 Hours
Designed for credit card debt consolidation, Credit Mastermind Instalment Loan offers a substantial loan amount with approval and disbursement in as fast as 24 hours. With a monthly flat rate as low as 0.11%, customers can pay off all outstanding card balances in one go, instantly easing financial pressure and starting fresh. Eligible applicants may also receive a cash rebate of up to HKD18,000 upon meeting the specified conditions.

New-to-bank customers who successfully apply for Express Money or Credit Mastermind Instalment Loan and submit the required documents between now and 31 December 2025 will receive an extra reward of HKD200 supermarket cash coupons.

*An APR is a reference rate which includes the basic interest rate and other fees and charges of a product expressed as an annualized rate.
To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay!
The service(s) / product(s) mentioned herein is / are not targeted at customers in the EU.
The above service(s) / product(s) are subject to relevant terms and conditions. For details, please visit Dah Sing Bank website.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Dah Sing Bank

