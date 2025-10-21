Corporate

Coastline Wealth Adviser David Mammina Lands Five-Star Rating-Is Independent Advice Finally Outpacing Bank Sales Quotas?

October 21, 2025 | 09:59
(0) user say
The accolade suggests client satisfaction metrics can outshine institutional branding, provided portfolio performance is transparently benchmarked against conflicted product shelves.

LONG ISLAND, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 October 2025 - InvestmentNews has named Coastline Wealth Management partner and CFP® wealth advisor, David J. Mammina, to its list of the 5-Star Independent Advisors for 2025. The recognition celebrates a select group of advisors nationwide who, through client nominations, were identified for exceptional service, communication, and commitment to trust.

Unlike awards that emphasize assets under management, the 5-Star list highlights the qualities clients value most in an advisor. Honorees were evaluated across five key pillars: communication, portfolio performance, investment knowledge, client trust, and customer service. Mammina's selection reflects his reputation for clarity, reliability, and the ability to guide families through significant financial milestones with confidence.

Based in Port Jefferson, New York, Mammina brings more than 15 years of advisory experience to his role at Coastline. He is recognized for his calm presence and collaborative style, which allows him to make complex strategies more approachable for clients. His work often centers on helping individuals and business owners manage pivotal life transitions, from retirement and succession to long-term legacy planning.

Mammina also contributes to the growth of Coastline through advisor development and business owner planning initiatives. By mentoring colleagues and fostering collaboration, he shapes the firm's "brain trust" culture, an approach that emphasizes teamwork and shared expertise to deliver stronger outcomes for clients.

His acknowledgment as a 5-Star Independent Advisor adds to Coastline Wealth's broader story of progress. Founded in 2012, the firm has expanded to manage more than $4.5 billion in assets across 7,000 client accounts, combining organic growth with the integration of established advisory practices. Coastline's independent model gives advisors the freedom to prioritize clients' interests, aligning closely with the qualities recognized by InvestmentNews.

By Coastline Wealth Management

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Mammina Coastline Wealth Adviser David Mammina Lands FiveStar Rating

