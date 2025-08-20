Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Citi remains upbeat about Vietnam's economic outlook

August 20, 2025 | 11:59
(0) user say
Citi remains optimistic about Vietnam's economic prospects, projecting 7 per cent GDP growth in 2025 amid strong exports, recovering domestic consumption, and resilient investment trends.

Citi held a seminar on August 13 in Ho Chi Minh City, where researchers said Vietnam's overall export growth in the first half of the year (H1) increased 15 per cent, propelled by a surge in shipments to the United States.

The country's domestic consumption has also continued to recover.

Retail sales growth has recovered, although still slightly lower in comparison with pre-COVID levels. Vehicle sales rose by more than 10 per cent in H1, while visitor arrivals exceeded pre-COVID levels by 20 per cent.

Citi remains upbeat about Vietnams economic outlook
Minh Ngo, Citi Vietnam's head of markets and country treasurer

Citi Economists underlined the resilient investment growth despite the uncertainty of tariffs. Vietnam is among a few economies with a rising growth trend in capital formation across the region, with gross foreign direct investment (FDI) stable this year.

The medium term manufacturing outlook is still robust and industrial production is also supported by domestically oriented industries. Electronics export growth in recent months has been far outpacing industrial production growth.

“Despite macro uncertainty, Vietnam continues to deepen supply chains. In relative terms, Vietnam is likely to retain some tariff advantage versus other economies in Asia,” said Helmi Arman, Citi's chief economist for Vietnam and Indonesia.

“FDI may increasingly target Vietnam's domestic market as Vietnam's GDP per capita has now exceeded $4,000,” he noted.

Citi Economists assume that the VND depreciation is still expected but the pace should ease in H2 onwards. As exports to the US comprised around 30 per cent of total exports in the first half of 2025, Vietnam is still vulnerable to US trade policy.

“Citi's leadership extends beyond market solutions into comprehensive economic and financial research. Our seminar provides clients with in-depth insights into critical factors shaping Vietnam's economy.

“We strongly believe that the country's strong economic story over the past three decades is continuing despite potential global uncertainties,” said Minh Ngo, Citi Vietnam's head of markets and country treasurer.

Citi: Vietnam and India may benefit most from supply chain shifts Citi: Vietnam and India may benefit most from supply chain shifts

The latest Citi Global Perspectives and Solutions (GPS) report has found that Vietnam and India could benefit the most from supply chain shifts thanks to the similarities in industrial structure.
Citi Vietnam named best commercial bank Citi Vietnam named best commercial bank

The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards 2025 honored Citi Vietnam in the category of local Best Commercial Bank.
Citi Vietnam holds annual blood drive Citi Vietnam holds annual blood drive

To support Vietnam's National Blood Donation Month this June, Citi Vietnam held events in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on June 20.

By Huong Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Economic prospects Vietnam GDP growth 2025 Export growth Vietnam Domestic consumption recovery Retail sales growth FDI stable Vietnam citi Economic Outlook Seminar

Related Contents

Citi Vietnam celebrates 20th anniversary of Global Community Day

Citi Vietnam celebrates 20th anniversary of Global Community Day

Foreign-invested enterprises turn attention to Vietnam’s domestic market

Foreign-invested enterprises turn attention to Vietnam’s domestic market

Vietnam’s growth recovery exceeds expectations

Vietnam’s growth recovery exceeds expectations

Citi Vietnam planting trees as part of community goals

Citi Vietnam planting trees as part of community goals

Citi Vietnam receives CSR Award from AmCham

Citi Vietnam receives CSR Award from AmCham

Citi commends local banks at ASEAN roadshows

Citi commends local banks at ASEAN roadshows

PAObank partners Citi to launch currency exchange service in Hong Kong

PAObank partners Citi to launch currency exchange service in Hong Kong

Citi appoints Minh Ngo as country officer and banking head for Vietnam

Citi appoints Minh Ngo as country officer and banking head for Vietnam

Citi raises Fosun International target to HK$6.5, maintains buy rating

Citi raises Fosun International target to HK$6.5, maintains buy rating

Citi Vietnam empowers employees through AI Days

Citi Vietnam empowers employees through AI Days

Citi boosts ties with Vietnamese corporates through FX Bootcamp

Citi boosts ties with Vietnamese corporates through FX Bootcamp

Citi eyes Vietnam’s forex trade as investors pile in ahead of market upgrade

Citi eyes Vietnam’s forex trade as investors pile in ahead of market upgrade

Latest News ⁄ Money

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry

ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry

Vietnam accelerates push for open banking

Vietnam accelerates push for open banking

Reshaping the country’s digital finance sector

Reshaping the country’s digital finance sector

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020