Chinese Cosmetics Sweep 2025 INPD Paris Awards

October 23, 2025 | 15:33
On October 15-16, the annual global beauty innovation event, the 2025 INPD was held in Paris, France.

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2025 - On October 15-16, the annual global beauty innovation event, the 2025 INPD was held in Paris, France. From unveiling of the INPD awards to the specially curated "C-Beauty Landscape" and the dedicated Chinese Premium Cosmetics Appreciation Event, the rise of Oriental beauty made a remarkable impact at the Louvre, captivating the entire audience.

During the prestigious 2025 INPD International Innovation Awards ceremony, Chinese cosmetic companies(global@chinacosmetics.com.cn) stood out across multiple categories, demonstrating robust innovative capabilities.

In the raw materials category, 9 Chinese companies—Guyu, ReaLi Tide Biological, AFU, Coachchem Technology, Zhejiang Peptites Biotech, Farberly, MiQi, FALAIMI and Absolute Rose—were honored with the "INPD Raw Materials Award" for their R&D achievements.

In the star product segment, 8 products from leading Chinese brands such as BioHyalux from BLOOMAGE Biotech, MiQi, RenDorA, Girl Begin, FAN WEN HUA, ZMFORU, INFINITUS and Mooncherry received the "INPD Star Product Award."

For technological breakthroughs, 3 companies—Beihao Group, UPROVEN and AFU—were recognized with the "INPD Innovative Technology Award."

In brand development, Marie-Anne and LUXBORLIKE were awarded the "INPD Innovative Brand Award."

Additionally, Beihao Health & Aesthetics Cultural Park under Beihao Group earned the "INPD Manufacturing Process Award" for its advanced smart manufacturing capabilities.

At the C-Beauty Landscape of 2025 INPD, renowned makeup artist and founder of the MAOGEPING brand, Mr. Mao Geping, delivered a presentation titled "The beauty of the East makes the world more splendid". His insights into the core of oriental aesthetics sparked a "beauty storm" among the audience. Professor Jean-Claude Tabet, an authoritative expert in mass spectrometry, who demystified the "hardcore science behind high-end cosmetics R&D" in his speech "How mass spectrometry is emerging as an essential analytical tool for cosmetics

development". Subsequently, a delegation of C-beauty cluster took the stage. Representatives included the China Cosmetics Review, along with Sang Ying (Executive Chairman of CBE), Li Zhigang (CEO of Absolute Rose), Yan Youmiao (CEO of Dr.Eileen) and Tian Tian (Founder of ZMFORU). Centering on the core theme "C-Beauty Landscape: Innovation Drives, Beauty Thrives". They collectively decoded the innovative and internationalization pathways for Chinese cosmetics.

During the summit, the specially curated "C-Beauty Landscape"—a dedicated Chinese brand pavilion at the Louvre—drew large crowds of international visitors. Chinese Premium Cosmetics Appreciation Event was also successfully held within the pavilion, where leading domestic brands like BioHyalux, Florasis, Forest Cabin, Absolute Rose, INFINITUS, Farberly, FALAIMI and Girl Begin showcased their star products, earning widespread acclaim from a global audience.

The summit also saw the signing of the MOU on Memorandum of Cooperation on China-France

Cosmetic Education and Training between China Cosmetics Review and ISIPCA, further strengthening industry ties and marking a new phase in Sino-French collaboration.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By China Cosmetics Review

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Chinese Cosmetics 2025 INPD Paris Awards Chinese Cosmetics Sweep Formulation Prowess Outrun 2025 INPD

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

