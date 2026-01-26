Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Century Synthetic Fibre inaugurates Unitex factory in Tay Ninh

January 26, 2026 | 16:03
(0) user say
Century Synthetic Fibre Corporation has marked a new milestone with the inauguration of its Unitex Factory in Tay Ninh province, reinforcing its long-term manufacturing strategy in Vietnam.
Century Synthetic Fibre inaugurates Unitex factory in Tay Ninh

The inauguration ceremony for the Unitex Factory was held on January 23 at Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Park, Tay Ninh province. Phase 1 of the project has been completed and is set to begin operations later this year, as part of a two-phase investment with total capital of VND3.4 trillion ($130 million), of which Phase 1 accounts for more than $81 million.

The inauguration of the Unitex Factory marks a significant milestone in Century Synthetic Fibre Corporation’s long-term development strategy. More than the launch of a new facility, the project underscores the company’s commitment to advanced technology, automation, and sustainable manufacturing.

The investment reflects a clear strategic shift towards new product lines, particularly environmentally friendly fibres, in response to global sustainability trends and increasingly stringent requirements from international customers. From the outset, the Unitex project has prioritised high levels of automation, modern production technology, and rigorous quality control to ensure product consistency and stability.

Designed with a strong focus on recycled yarns, the Unitex Factory also strengthens the company’s position in sustainable textiles. Despite broader market challenges, Century Synthetic Fibre recorded solid growth in this segment, with recycled yarn revenue rising 25.2 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024 and accounting for nearly 50 per cent of total revenue, highlighting its central role in the company’s long-term strategy.

ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry

ACB's specialised financial solution package for Vietnam's textile and garment industry demonstrates its “right partner at the right time” approach, accompanying Vietnamese enterprises and businesses throughout a tumultuous 2025, yet marked by notable gains in both the domestic and export markets.
Garment and textile sector seeks new growth after volatile year Garment and textile sector seeks new growth after volatile year

After navigating a volatile 2025, Vietnam’s garment and textile industry is turning to market expansion, deeper restructuring, and overseas investment to secure new growth momentum for the year ahead.
Textile apparel firms deliver robust earnings despite global tariff pressures Textile apparel firms deliver robust earnings despite global tariff pressures

The textile and garment industry is posting robust profits, with total exports for the sector this year expected to reach $46 billion, exceeding earlier expectations despite mounting tariff pressures, as companies across the industry report strong earnings.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
synthetic fabric plant Century Synthetic Fiber Corporation the Unitex Factory factory

Related Contents

Inside Lego Manufacturing Vietnam

Inside Lego Manufacturing Vietnam

KCN Vietnam scales up industrial portfolio with focus on sustainability

KCN Vietnam scales up industrial portfolio with focus on sustainability

IFC to finance SK leaveo’s biodegradable materials expansion in Vietnam

IFC to finance SK leaveo’s biodegradable materials expansion in Vietnam

Coherent ramps up Vietnam investment with $127 million Dong Nai factory

Coherent ramps up Vietnam investment with $127 million Dong Nai factory

Tetra Pak expands in Vietnam with new line in Binh Duong

Tetra Pak expands in Vietnam with new line in Binh Duong

VinFast launches new EV factory in Ha Tinh province

VinFast launches new EV factory in Ha Tinh province

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Century Synthetic Fibre inaugurates Unitex factory in Tay Ninh

Century Synthetic Fibre inaugurates Unitex factory in Tay Ninh

Nissha acquires majority stake in Vietnam medical device maker

Nissha acquires majority stake in Vietnam medical device maker

Dachser Outlines 2026 Freight Market Forecast

Dachser Outlines 2026 Freight Market Forecast

AsiaInfo and ABB Launch Embodied Intelligence Lab

AsiaInfo and ABB Launch Embodied Intelligence Lab

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020