Century Synthetic Fibre inaugurates Unitex factory in Tay Ninh

The inauguration ceremony for the Unitex Factory was held on January 23 at Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Park, Tay Ninh province. Phase 1 of the project has been completed and is set to begin operations later this year, as part of a two-phase investment with total capital of VND3.4 trillion ($130 million), of which Phase 1 accounts for more than $81 million.

The inauguration of the Unitex Factory marks a significant milestone in Century Synthetic Fibre Corporation’s long-term development strategy. More than the launch of a new facility, the project underscores the company’s commitment to advanced technology, automation, and sustainable manufacturing.

The investment reflects a clear strategic shift towards new product lines, particularly environmentally friendly fibres, in response to global sustainability trends and increasingly stringent requirements from international customers. From the outset, the Unitex project has prioritised high levels of automation, modern production technology, and rigorous quality control to ensure product consistency and stability.

Designed with a strong focus on recycled yarns, the Unitex Factory also strengthens the company’s position in sustainable textiles. Despite broader market challenges, Century Synthetic Fibre recorded solid growth in this segment, with recycled yarn revenue rising 25.2 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024 and accounting for nearly 50 per cent of total revenue, highlighting its central role in the company’s long-term strategy.

