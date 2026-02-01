AQUA Vietnam extends investment commitment to 2045

On January 28, AQUA Vietnam Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd. announced its long-term development strategy extending investment activities through to 2045, alongside plans to increase investment and factory capacity for the domestic and export markets. The announcement coincided with the company’s 30th anniversary in Vietnam and follows approval from Dong Nai Industrial Parks and Economic Zones Management Authority to extend the operation of AQUA Vietnam’s factories in Bien Hoa 2 Industrial Park until 2045, with total extended investment capital of nearly VND1.54 trillion (about $75 million).

AQUA Vietnam plans to increase the total capacity of all three factories to approximately 1.6 million products per year (including 800,000 washing machines and refrigerators each), ready to meet the growing demand of the domestic market and export to many countries around the world, including Asia and Europe.

The strategy is underpinned by AQUA Vietnam’s strong market position and broad product portfolio, which includes refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, freezers, and televisions. This range has positioned the company as a one-stop supplier of household appliances for Vietnamese consumers.

As of last December, AQUA Vietnam has held the leading market share in Vietnam for its two core product categories, washing machines and refrigerators.

The company attributes this performance to its focus on local market understanding. Rather than applying standardised technologies, AQUA works with international research and development teams and local specialists to develop product features tailored to the needs and usage habits of Vietnamese consumers.

“For the past 30 years, we have remained committed to three core values: putting users at the centre, continuous improvement, and lasting quality,” said Fan Guofeng, general director of AQUA Vietnam. “This commitment is reflected in product durability and dedicated service. Extending our investment until 2045 affirms that AQUA Vietnam is a long-term partner, contributing to a convenient, smart, and sustainable future for Vietnamese households.”

