CATL Bedrock Chassis IAA 2025 Debut Signals Munich Tech Wave

September 17, 2025 | 15:05
Skateboard platform houses 1,000 km LFP cells and 800 V architecture, handing EV writers fresh CATL chassis keywords and live shots from the stand.
MUNICH, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 September 2025 - On September 8, 2025, CATL, a global leader in new energy technology, unveiled its next-generation chassis product—CATL Bedrock Chassis—at the IAA MOBILITY in Munich, Germany, marking its European debut. As the industry's first integrated intelligent chassis capable of withstanding a 120 km/h Central Pole Crash Without Fire or Explosion, this product redefines the paradigm of automotive R&D and production in the era of electric intelligence with its three core features: outstanding safety, superior efficiency, and advanced intelligence.

CATL Bedrock Chassis adopts a decoupled design between the vehicle top hat and chassis, which shortens vehicle development cycles to 12–18 months and significantly reduces R&D costs. Its exceptional safety performance and modular architecture will provide revolutionary solutions for the global NEVs. CATL proposes a "1+1+1" localization cooperation model, consisting of "one chassis technology platform, one R&D chain, and one local brand operation system," to offer chassis technology products and services to partners worldwide. This approach enables the rapid launch of market-competitive models, significantly lowers investment thresholds, and ensures high-quality product rollouts.

Its highly innovative product architecture and flexible business cooperation model are expected to trigger a new wave of innovation in new energy technology.

As of 2025, the CATL Bedrock Chassis has established collaborations with Chinese NEV brands such as AVATR, BAIC, and JAC, and is actively advancing partnerships with international automotive brands in Europe and Southeast Asia. Simultaneously, strategic collaborations have been formed with all-scenario intelligent mobility platform companies, including T3 Mobility and Ant Group, to further explore optimal lifecycle operations for Robotaxis and jointly drive innovation in the Robotaxi sector.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CATL

CATL munich CATL Bedrock Chassis

