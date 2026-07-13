Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

OPEC Fund grants $50 million to SeABank to boost small business and climate finance in Vietnam

July 13, 2026 | 16:41
(0) user say
On July 13, ​​the OPEC Fund for International Development agreed a $50 million loan to Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) to expand financing for small businesses and climate-focused investments across Vietnam.
OPEC Fund grants $50 million to SeABank to boost small business and climate finance in Vietnam
The loan will help SeABank increase lending to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, which account for around half of employment in Vietnam but continue to face a significant financing gap. Part of the OPEC Fund's funding will also support investments in energy efficiency, green buildings, rooftop solar and electric mobility.

OPEC Fund president Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, "Small businesses are central to Vietnam's economy and an important source of jobs and growth. This financing will help more companies access the capital they need to invest and expand, while supporting practical climate solutions that can strengthen competitiveness and resilience."

The new loan agreement strengthens the partnership between SeABank and the OPEC Fund that began in 2022 with a first loan in support of local small- and medium-sized enterprises, including women-owned businesses, as well as climate projects.

Le Thu Thuy, SeABank's vice chairwoman of the Board of Directors, said, "This financing marks an important milestone in our partnership with the OPEC Fund, reinforcing SeABank's commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth. It also advances our role as a financial intermediary in mobilising and channelling international capital to support Vietnam's sustainable development priorities."

IFC considers $86 million senior loan investment in SeABank IFC considers $86 million senior loan investment in SeABank

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is proposing a five-year unsecured senior loan of up to $86 million in Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank).
SeABank secures $80m from Proparco and FMO for inclusive, green growth SeABank secures $80m from Proparco and FMO for inclusive, green growth

SeABank has received $80 million in funding from Proparco and FMO to expand support for SMEs, women-led businesses, and green finance initiatives.
France's Proparco and Netherlands' FMO invest $80 million in SeABank France's Proparco and Netherlands' FMO invest $80 million in SeABank

The French Development Finance Institution (Proparco) and the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO) have signed a loan agreement worth $80 million with SeABank.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

TMIV, Tohe host autism art event in Hanoi

TMIV, Tohe host autism art event in Hanoi

OPEC Fund grants $50 million to SeABank to boost small business and climate finance in Vietnam

OPEC Fund grants $50 million to SeABank to boost small business and climate finance in Vietnam

Tay Ninh students gain hands-on experience at local Coca-Cola plant

Tay Ninh students gain hands-on experience at local Coca-Cola plant

BSR steps up research into green hydrogen-based fuels

BSR steps up research into green hydrogen-based fuels

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020