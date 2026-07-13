OPEC Fund grants $50 million to SeABank to boost small business and climate finance in Vietnam

The loan will help SeABank increase lending to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, which account for around half of employment in Vietnam but continue to face a significant financing gap. Part of the OPEC Fund's funding will also support investments in energy efficiency, green buildings, rooftop solar and electric mobility.

OPEC Fund president Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, "Small businesses are central to Vietnam's economy and an important source of jobs and growth. This financing will help more companies access the capital they need to invest and expand, while supporting practical climate solutions that can strengthen competitiveness and resilience."

The new loan agreement strengthens the partnership between SeABank and the OPEC Fund that began in 2022 with a first loan in support of local small- and medium-sized enterprises, including women-owned businesses, as well as climate projects.

Le Thu Thuy, SeABank's vice chairwoman of the Board of Directors, said, "This financing marks an important milestone in our partnership with the OPEC Fund, reinforcing SeABank's commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth. It also advances our role as a financial intermediary in mobilising and channelling international capital to support Vietnam's sustainable development priorities."

IFC considers $86 million senior loan investment in SeABank The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is proposing a five-year unsecured senior loan of up to $86 million in Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank).

SeABank secures $80m from Proparco and FMO for inclusive, green growth SeABank has received $80 million in funding from Proparco and FMO to expand support for SMEs, women-led businesses, and green finance initiatives.