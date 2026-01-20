Canada pledges $81 million for initiatives in Vietnam

Canada has announced more than $120 million in funding for 18 development projects in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Fiji.

Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State for International Development, concluded a visit to the three nations on January 16. During his trip, Sarai reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to deepening economic partnerships, development cooperation and exploring new trade opportunities. He also highlighted Canada’s priorities of inclusive economic growth, trade readiness, climate resilience, and gender equality across the Indo-Pacific region.

He also announced the allocation of funding for four new initiatives valued at more than $4.2 million, under the ASEAN-Canada Plan of Action Trust Fund for 2023-2029.

Canada’s support for these projects, aimed at empowering women, strengthening climate adaptation, supporting inclusive governance and fostering sustainable livelihoods, underscores its commitment to shared prosperity. A significant share of this support is directed towards ventures in Vietnam, reflecting Canada’s strong development partnership with the country.

Accordingly, Canada is supporting the Vietnam Climate-Smart Coastal Communities initiative in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, with funding of $20 million over six years. The initiative aims to build the resilience of vulnerable coastal communities by improving the capacity of local governments, communities and women-led organisations to plan for and adapt to climate change. The initiative will also restore marine and coastal biodiversity to improve livelihoods and reduce poverty through ecosystem recovery.

Another major initiative is Vietnam Climate Resilient Municipalities, implemented with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded with $10 million over six years. This initiative will enhance climate resilience in several Vietnamese municipalities by improving infrastructure and waste management through training and technical advice and by promoting the involvement of women-led organisations in decision-making while strengthening policy coordination between local and national governments.

Canada is also backing the Advancing Growth Innovation and Leadership for Enterprises initiative, delivered by the World University Service of Canada, with $10 million over five years. The initiative will expand on Canada’s engagement in impact investment by supporting the local ecosystem for social businesses. It will also provide opportunities for engagement with Canadian institutions and experts on climate adaptation solutions.

Through the Biodiversity and Livelihood Opportunities for Ethnic Minority Women project, Canada is providing $10 million over six years in partnership with SOCODEVI and Desjardins International Development. The undertaking will help strengthen the conservation of high-value forests, promote climate-smart and biodiversity-friendly agroforestry production in forest buffer zones and improve the participation of ethnic minority women in developing and implementing biodiversity and climate change adaptation policies at the central and local levels of government.

Governance and justice are addressed through the Inclusive Local Governance in Vietnam initiative ($9.7 million over 6 years). It will strengthen inclusive governance by enhancing the skills of civil servants to deliver services that meet the needs of all citizens.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam–Canada Judicial Capacity Development project ($8.15 million over 6 years) will improve practices among judges and court officials to help increase access to justice for the most vulnerable groups of people.

Economic empowerment and gender equality are supported via Impact Investment Readiness Vietnam ($5 million), Women’s Political Participation ($4.58 million), the Gender-Responsive Resilient Recovery of Typhoon-Affected Livelihoods in Northern Mountainous Provinces of Vietnam ($2 million), and the Women Entrepreneur Facility ($2 million).

Canada and Vietnam have been development partners for more than 30 years. In fiscal year 2023-2024, Canada provided $31.8 million in international assistance to Vietnam, making it the county’s eighth-largest donor.

EDC and VinaCapital forge partnership to boost bilateral cooperation Canada and Vietnam are set to deepen economic ties as Export Development Canada partners with VinaCapital to expand trade and investment opportunities.

Canada's Komaspec invests in Haiphong manufacturing facility Komaspec, a leading Canadian-owned manufacturer, announced on October 17 that the company has opened a state-of-the-art 60,000 square foot (0.56 ha) facility in Haiphong.