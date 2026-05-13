Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bridge Data Centres completes Asia Pacific renewable fuel pilot

May 13, 2026 | 15:17
(0) user say
The data center operator and biofuel provider successfully tested hydrotreated vegetable oil as emergency generator fuel reducing emissions.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 12 May 2026 - Bridge Data Centres (BDC), a Singapore-headquartered hyperscale data centre provider, and EcoCeres, a global leader in the innovation and commercialisation of renewable fuels and green molecules, have successfully completed their inaugural Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO)-powered backup fuel pilot in Asia Pacific at BDC's data centre campuses. HVO is a next-generation renewable fuel derived from 100% waste-based feedstock and serves as a high-quality drop-in substitute for conventional fossil diesel. It requires no modifications to existing backup generators and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90 per cent.

The pilot covered the full range of emergency backup power scenarios, including generator startup, load transfer and sustained operations under data centre conditions, with all performance and emissions targets met. In addition, BDC has completed large-scale HVO testing across multiple locations. Building on the success of the pilot, BDC intends to further deploy HVO-powered solutions across its data centre campus in Asia Pacific and beyond.

Eric Fan, CEO of Bridge Data Centres, said: "Sustainability is core to BDC's strategy. As AI workloads continue to scale across the region, we are committed to advancing innovative clean energy solutions that reduce our carbon footprint while meeting the performance and reliability requirements of our hyperscale customers. The success of our inaugural pilot in Asia Pacific demonstrates that HVO-powered backup fuel is a feasible and replicable concept for other high-growth data centre markets."

Matti Lievonen, CEO of EcoCeres, said: "Decarbonising data centres is one of the most urgent and technically demanding challenges in the net zero transition, and we are proud to partner with Bridge Data Centres to demonstrate that HVO is ready to perform at scale in real-world operations. By proving that waste based renewable fuels can meet stringent reliability and performance requirements in existing diesel backup systems, this pilot offers a practical way for operators to significantly reduce emissions while maintaining the highest standards of reliability."

The milestone comes after BDC and EcoCeres signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly pilot and promote HVO adoption in data centre operations.

BDC and EcoCeres will collaborate further to develop common standards and practical guidelines to support broader HVO adoption across the data centre industry.

The partnership is part of BDC's wider push to advance clean energy solutions for data centres, which includes developing Singapore's first floating hydrogen power generation solution tailored for next-generation AI data centres.

https://www.bridgedatacentres.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/bridgedc/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Bridge Data Centres

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Bridge Data Centres Data centres in Asia Renewable fuels and green Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil

Related Contents

Bridge Data Centres plans major Singapore AI infrastructure investment

Bridge Data Centres plans major Singapore AI infrastructure investment

Bridge Data Centres and Concord develop Singapore barge hydrogen power

Bridge Data Centres and Concord develop Singapore barge hydrogen power

Bridge Data Centres Launches Refreshed Brand Identity

Bridge Data Centres Launches Refreshed Brand Identity

Bridge Data Centres 2025: First Utility Client for Eastwater-Stecon

Bridge Data Centres 2025: First Utility Client for Eastwater-Stecon

Bridge Data Centres debuts ESG vision for green future

Bridge Data Centres debuts ESG vision for green future

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

US lawmaker McHenry to speak at Asian Banker Summit

US lawmaker McHenry to speak at Asian Banker Summit

XTransfer participates in Chile fintech forum

XTransfer participates in Chile fintech forum

Hong Kong Science Park brings 38 firms to medical fair

Hong Kong Science Park brings 38 firms to medical fair

G2E Asia and IR Expo open in Macau

G2E Asia and IR Expo open in Macau

Jamf releases 2026 Mac and mobile security threat report

Jamf releases 2026 Mac and mobile security threat report

Samsung introduces 2026 AI television lineup

Samsung introduces 2026 AI television lineup

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

US lawmaker McHenry to speak at Asian Banker Summit

US lawmaker McHenry to speak at Asian Banker Summit

XTransfer participates in Chile fintech forum

XTransfer participates in Chile fintech forum

Hong Kong Science Park brings 38 firms to medical fair

Hong Kong Science Park brings 38 firms to medical fair

G2E Asia and IR Expo open in Macau

G2E Asia and IR Expo open in Macau

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020