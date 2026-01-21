Bridge Data Centres Launches Refreshed Brand Identity

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2026 - Bridge Data Centres (BDC), the largest data centre platform in Southeast Asia by live capacity, today announced a new brand identity that reflects the company's position of being a leading hyperscale and AI-infrastructure builder with a growing network of mega-campus developments in Asia.



The updated identity aligns with BDC's operating model as a glocal platform combining regional scale with deep local execution and reinforces its role as a first-mover and trusted partner to hyperscalers across Asia.



"Our new identity reflects who BDC is today; a platform built on disciplined execution, certainty of delivery, and the ability to scale with our customers," said Eric Fan, Chief Executive Officer, Bridge Data Centres. "As AI and high-density workloads accelerate across Asia, customers are looking for partners who can offer world-class capabilities and local agility, provide bespoke solutions at scale, and deliver and operate with a proven track record. This is what we do – build hyperscale campuses leveraging full stack capabilities; bridging the future and connecting the world with infrastructure built for the long term."



Investor confidence and disciplined growth



Bain Capital, a long-term investor in and controlling shareholder of BDC, reaffirmed its support for the company's strategic positioning and growth ambitions.



"Bridge Data Centres has established itself as one of the most capable hyperscale builders in Asia by combining world class capabilities with strong local execution. It sets global standards for delivery speed and both development and operating efficiency." said Drew Chen, Partner, Bain Capital. "BDC's ability to enter and scale across distinct regional markets while maintaining highest levels of governance and sustainability standards reflect the company's commitment to long-term value creation. BDC is not only building capacity; it is building a resilient platform for the digital economy of tomorrow. We together with our partners are committed to support and finance BDC's growth ambitions."



Positioned for scale with a clear 2026 growth agenda



Looking ahead, BDC will continue to scale: growing with its breadth of International and Asian hyperscale customers and entering new geographic markets. In 2026, the company will near 700 megawatts of operating capacity on its existing hyperscale campuses in Malaysia and Thailand, where additional phases and utility-aligned infrastructure are being built to meet rising AI-driven and high-density edge computing demand.



BDC will also extend its presence across Asia through selective market entry into regions in Southeast Asia and beyond. These expansion plans are underpinned by BDC's platform capabilities and accelerated thru strong local partnerships in the new markets.



BDC has a market leading capital position: strong cash flows from its existing operating facilities, balance sheet assets, and previously secured US$2.8 billion multi-bank facility. It also continues to evaluate future fundraising opportunities to support gigawatt-scale growth.



BDC's strategy remains anchored on connecting key economic corridors, developing high-density, utility-integrated campuses, and partnering closely with policymakers and grid operators to align new capacity with energy transition pathways and national digital agendas.



Track record built on delivery certainty and sustainability



In 2025, BDC achieved several milestones that reinforced both its execution capability and its leadership in sustainable infrastructure, including:

the launch of Johor's first data-centre led on-campus water treatment plant supporting large-scale operations groundbreaking of its second Thailand campus, alongside strategic water and utility partnerships the publication of its inaugural ESG report, outlining measurable commitments including alignment with SBTi, a commitment to RE100, and certification under the GDMC 2024 green data centre framework the signing of an MoU with BCA International to align development approaches with recognised green building standards multiple industry recognitions for operational reliability and sustainability performance

Alongside these achievements, BDC:

continued build-out of its flagship mega-campus portfolio in Malaysia strengthened and diversified its hyperscale customer base advanced its large-scale development program in Thailand expanded its resource and power reservation pipeline to 2GW+

Together, these milestones set the foundation for BDC's plans in 2026 and beyond.



A brand identity which signals strategic progress



The new brand identity is designed to signal BDC's next phase of strategic progress as the company scales into larger, higher-density and AI-ready development models. Visually expressed through a rising arc emblem and a bold, forward-looking design system, the identity reflects BDC's ambition to build infrastructure that is both economically enabling and environmentally responsible, while reinforcing its role as a long-term steward of digital growth.



Anchored by its new positioning, "Bridging the future. Connecting the world.", the brand captures BDC's commitment to:

connecting digital economies and growth corridors across Asia linking markets through scalable, resilient and utility-aligned campus platforms enabling national and regional progress through reliable, high-performance infrastructure delivering capacity with discipline, responsibility, and long-term investment value

As BDC expands in existing and new markets, the identity reflects a platform that is growing in scale, capability, and strategic relevance; while remaining focused on creating durable value for customers, communities, investors, and national digital ecosystems.



For more information, please visit www.bridgedatacentres.com.

