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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bracell wins Lilac Seal for gender equality for second time

April 30, 2026 | 13:54
(0) user say
The Brazilian pulp producer received the Lilac Seal for the second time, recognising its sustained initiatives to promote gender equality in the workplace.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2026 - Bracell, a global leader in soluble pulp production, has been awarded the prestigious Lilac Seal for the second consecutive time by the Secretariat for Women's Policies of the State of Bahia (SPM), recognising the company's continued commitment to promoting gender equality, diversity and the development of female talent in the workplace.

The certification, valid for two years, was formally presented during a ceremony held at SESC – Casa do Comércio in Salvador – in March. With this achievement, Bracell joins 111 companies and organisations recognised in the 2026 edition, reinforcing its role in fostering a fairer, safer and more inclusive work environment for women.

Bracell's recognition reflects a structured, long-term strategy anchored in its Bracell 2030 sustainability plan, which includes a commitment to achieving 30% female representation in leadership roles by the end of the decade. The company has implemented a range of targeted initiatives to support this goal, focusing on talent attraction, development and retention.

"Promoting gender equality is directly connected to our sustainability strategy," said Angela Ribeiro, Sustainability Manager at Bracell Bahia, who represented the company at the ceremony. "Attracting and retaining female talent is a key pillar of Bracell 2030, and we are committed to building pathways for women to grow and lead within our organisation."

Among the company's flagship initiatives is the Development Path for Women under the Cultivating Potential programme, which combines technical training, career acceleration and support policies. Bracell also offers exclusive English-language training for senior analysts and above, supporting continuous professional development.

The company's Diversity Programme further strengthens inclusion through a Gender Affinity Group composed of employee volunteers who propose and help implement initiatives in collaboration with Human Resources. Notable actions include the establishment of breastfeeding support rooms and the extension of maternity leave from 120 to 180 days.

Bracell, a member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, has also expanded access to employment opportunities through its Acelera Programme, which targets local community talent with no prior experience and reserves positions for women. In recruitment, the company recommends including at least one female candidate in final selection stages for analyst-level roles and above. By 2025, women accounted for 33% of new hires at Bracell's Bahia operations.

To ensure fairness in career progression, Bracell conducts regular salary equity analyses aimed at maintaining equal compensation and advancement opportunities for men and women. The company also actively engages male leaders in diversity and inclusion efforts through training on inclusive leadership and unconscious bias, as well as ongoing awareness initiatives.

"The Lilac Seal recognises not only the progress we have made but also our ongoing commitment to advancing gender equality," said Lorena Brasil, Human Resources (Organisational Human Development) Manager at Bracell Bahia. "Our strategic initiatives strengthen the attraction, development, and retention of female talent, reinforcing diversity and inclusion as priorities across all areas of the organisation."

https://www.bracell.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Bracell

What the stars mean:

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Bracell Lilac Seal

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