Bracell brings forward its 2030 target as 73% of social projects are led by women

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2026 - Bracell, one of the world's leading producers of dissolving and specialty pulp, exceeded in 2025 the target set to promote female entrepreneurship in surrounding communities by reaching 73% of its social impact business projects led by women. The result surpasses the 60% target established for 2030 and represents a significant increase compared to the 56% baseline recorded in 2020, highlighting the consistent evolution of the company's social strategy.



The results are part of Bracell's 2025 Sustainability Report, which consolidates the company's performance under its Bracell 2030 strategy, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The female entrepreneurship target is part of the Empowering Lives pillar, which focuses on income generation, productive inclusion, and strengthening women's leadership in the territories where the company operates.



The supported projects include small businesses, cooperatives, and local enterprises that receive technical training, access to support networks, and encouragement to formalise their operations. The early achievement of the target reflects both the expansion and the growing maturity of these initiatives over recent years.



"The Bracell 2030 Plan reflects our long-term commitment to a development model that combines environmental responsibility, social impact, and sustainable growth. Progress in female entrepreneurship demonstrates our ability to generate structural and lasting impact in communities"



In 2025, Bracell, a member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, invested BRL 9.9 million in social projects, benefiting more than 159,000 people through initiatives focused on education, income generation, and citizenship, according to the 2025 Sustainability Report.



Dona Della and Social Transformation



The main driver of this impact is Dona Della, a Bracell Social project focused on fostering financial autonomy and boosting women-led businesses. In 2026, the programme reaches its third edition, expanding its reach to additional municipalities. With applications opening on May 20, the initiative will operate this year across two main pillars:



The first pillar consists of a hybrid training programme developed in partnership with Rede Mulher Empreendedora, offering individual mentoring sessions and potential access to seed capital. The second pillar, Dona Della Impulsiona, is an acceleration programme carried out in partnership with SEBRAE for participants who have completed the initial training. It provides consultancy support, networking opportunities, and participation in trade fairs and business events.



According to Francine Toledo Mendonça, Social Responsibility Coordinator at Bracell, the project offers not only a structured learning pathway for women entrepreneurs but also an essential support network for business growth. "Dona Della aims to broaden horizons, unlock potential, and create concrete opportunities for these women to move forward with greater confidence and autonomy in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. More than accelerating businesses, we are strengthening stories, trajectories, and new beginnings. Our commitment is that each woman recognises herself as the protagonist of her own journey," she emphasises.



Stories That Reflect Impact



Marta Rocha, 53, originally from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, moved to the interior of São Paulo State in search of better living conditions and found a new opportunity through entrepreneurship. After years working in various roles, she learned how to sew through professional training projects and began doing small alterations with a simple sewing machine. "I bought my first machine for BRL 158, and I will never forget that," she recalls.



Participating in Dona Della, a Bracell-supported entrepreneurial training initiative focused on women's development in local communities, marked a turning point. Even though she did not win the award in the 2024 edition, Marta says she gained something even more valuable: knowledge and confidence. She expanded her activities, participated in business fairs and events—such as Facilpa and initiatives supported by Bracell—and structured her own business.



Today, Marta owns three industrial sewing machines and an overlock machine, produces her own pieces, and plans to expand her atelier, including organising a fashion show featuring dresses from her own brand, Marta Rocha. "My emotional and financial life was transformed. Today, I can see a future that once seemed impossible," she says.



Selma Arantes, a retired teacher, found a fresh start through handicrafts. Inspired by her mother, who also produced handmade items, she began making cloth dolls after retirement. What initially started as an emotional activity took on new meaning when she decided to invest in professional development.



By participating in Dona Della and other training initiatives in partnership with Bracell and Sebrae, Selma developed skills in management, planning, and brand positioning. She formalised her business as a micro-entrepreneur and structured her operations, resulting in approximately 80% financial growth in 2025. "I learned to recognise the value of my work and to position myself as a professional. It is never too late to learn and start again," she highlights.



Launched in 2023, Bracell 2030 brings together 14 goals across four pillars: Climate Action; Sustainable Landscapes and Biodiversity; Promoting Sustainable Growth; and Empowering Lives, reinforcing the company's commitment to shared value creation and sustainable development.



https://www.bracell.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.