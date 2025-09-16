Corporate

BaseHall Triple Platinum Green Cert 2025: Hong Kong F&B First

September 16, 2025 | 14:22
(0) user say
LEED, BEAM Plus and WELL Platinum badges slash energy 42 per cent, serving sustainability bloggers a rare triple-crown case study.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2025 - Hongkong Land has become the first developer in Hong Kong to achieve "Triple Platinum" status for a food and beverage (F&B) venue. BaseHall 02 - a 16,200-square-foot dining destination in Jardine House that opened in December 2022, featuring 16 outlets (11 focused on Asian cuisine) with over 300 seats has earned Platinum certifications across BEAM Plus, LEED, and WELL through its twin strategies of decarbonisation and wellness. This milestone is particularly noteworthy given the inherent operational complexities of F&B venues, where high foot traffic and fluctuating occupancy patterns make sustainability optimisation exceptionally difficult.

Michael Smith, Chief Executive, Hongkong Land, said: "BaseHall's 'Triple Platinum' achievement proves that operational efficiency and environmental responsibility go hand in hand, even in resource-intensive F&B environments. This milestone reinforces our position as Hong Kong's premier destination for retail and dining, setting a new benchmark for sustainable F&B development across the city and beyond."

Driving Sustainability in F&B with Forward-Thinking Solutions

From early design stages to daily operations of BaseHall 02, sustainability goals were closely aligned with practical needs. Achieving "Triple Platinum" required exceptional collaboration between Hongkong Land and F&B partners, with sustainability objectives now embedded in lease agreements across the portfolio. Four key innovations overcame traditional F&B challenges:
  • Air Quality Management: Commercial kitchens generate substantial heat, grease, smoke, and odours, making air quality both a health priority and certification requirement. Hongkong Land implemented a comprehensive three-phase approach - combining smart filtration systems, real-time ventilation adjustment, and continuous sensor monitoring via mobile app to ensure consistent performance throughout the lifecycle.
  • Energy Optimisation: To manage the complex energy demands of 24/7 operations in a dining place, a smart management platform provides real-time monitoring and optimises performance across all operational zones, maintaining high efficiency even during peak periods despite the intensive demands of commercial kitchen operations.
  • Water Conservation: Recognising that F&B venues require substantial water for their operation and services, Hongkong Land installed ultra-low-flow indoor water use fixtures, meeting the requirements for Indoor Water Use Reduction.
  • Waste Management: F&B operations generate multiple waste streams including food waste and recyclables. Hongkong Land implemented grease recycling systems and provides clearly labelled waste separation stations throughout the venue. The exclusive use of reusable tableware and cutlery eliminates takeaway packaging waste entirely, demonstrating how thoughtful design choices reduce environmental impact.
Forging a Climate-Resilient Future for Asia

BaseHall 02 establishes a scalable, future-ready model for high-performance F&B spaces, positioning Hongkong Land as the partner of choice for premium brands seeking sustainable, high-traffic locations in Central. Moreover, the project exemplifies Hongkong Land's integrated climate resilience strategies, showcasing enhanced operational adaptability in response to Hong Kong's evolving climate conditions.

This achievement directly advances Hongkong Land's Sustainability Framework 2030, extending the Company's leadership in sustainability into the F&B sector. With 85% of Hongkong Land 's wholly owned leasing portfolio already certified at the highest sustainability standards, BaseHall 02 exemplifies how strong tenant collaboration creates a competitive edge.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land hong kong Triple Platinum achievement Sustainability optimization BaseHall dining destination

