ASEAN-UK STEM Scholarships Open for Women

February 13, 2026 | 17:25
(0) user say
Applications commenced for scholarships enabling Southeast Asian women to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics studies at British universities.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2026 - The ASEAN-UK Women in STEM scholarships are co-funded by the British Council and the UK Mission to ASEAN. 2026 marks the 5-year anniversary of the UK becoming an ASEAN dialogue partner. Aspiring women in STEM scholars from all 11 ASEAN Member States can apply for the scheme to study selected courses at our two partner universities in the UK, Cranfield University and Stirling University., The scholarships provide funding for one-year master's degree courses at leading UK universities, with the objective of increasing opportunities for women in STEM, strengthening female leadership in science and innovation, and promoting a more diverse and gender-representative STEM sector.

For the 2026-27 academic year, scholars from Southeast Asia will study at Cranfield University and University of Stirling, institutions globally recognised for excellence in applied research and innovation.

Key subject areas available through the programme include:
  • Aerospace dynamics
  • Environmental engineering
  • Data science and artificial intelligence
  • Autism and neurodevelopment conditions research
  • Heath psychology
Each scholarship is worth a minimum of £40,000, covering tuition fees, living stipends, travel and visa costs, health coverage fees and English language support. These life-changing scholarships provide access to world-leading science and research environments and platforms to connect with experts in STEM and the UK's global alumni network.

Eleven scholarships are available to applicants from Southeast Asia.

The UK is globally recognised for its excellence in science and research, ranking second in the world for research output and impact. Scholars benefit from exposure to cutting-edge research environments, advanced infrastructure, and industry-aligned learning, equipping them with the skills and global perspectives essential for leadership roles in STEM fields.

Beyond academic study, the programme supports long-term career development through access to UK alumni networks, providing scholars with opportunities to build international connections, collaborate across borders, and continue contributing to innovation and knowledge exchange well beyond the duration of their studies.

The British Council's Global Head of Enabling Research & Science, Dr Jen Bardsley, says:

"It's fantastic to be able to run our Women in STEM scholarship programme again for the 2026-27 academic year. The programme represents lowering barriers to STEM careers for women and really creating a more inclusive and diverse set of voices in science, which we know leads to better science and improved outcomes for everyone."

Leighton Ernsberger, British Council Regional Director Education for East Asia, says:

"The ASEAN-UK Women in STEM Scholarships reflect our shared commitment, with the UK Mission to ASEAN and our two partner universities, Cranfield University and the University of Stirling, to advance inclusive growth through education and research collaboration. By supporting talented women to access world-class UK expertise in priority STEM fields, we are investing not only in individual potential, but in the region's future scientific leadership and innovation capacity. This year's cohort is particularly special as the UK celebrates its fifth year as ASEAN's newest Dialogue Partner."

Applications for ASEAN-UK Women in STEM scholarships are open until late April 2026.

To see details of scholarships which are available please visit:
Brunei | Cambodia | Laos | Timor-Leste

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

https://www.britishcouncil.org/study-work-abroad/in-uk/scholarship-women-stem

www.britishcouncil.org

https://www.gov.uk/world/organisations/uk-mission-to-asean

By British Council

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ASEAN-UK STEM Scholarships ASEAN-UK Women in STEM scholarships

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

