Arrow Electronics showcases advanced AI and power solutions at PCIM

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 August 2026 – Arrow Electronics, a global provider of technology solutions, will showcase AI, electrification, and intelligent power solutions at PCIM Asia Shenzhen 2026, taking place from August 26-28 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

Arrow Electronics brings AI, electrification, and intelligent power solutions to PCIM Asia

Solid‑State Transformer (SST): High‑efficiency medium‑voltage direct step‑down, reshaping the power supply chain

HVDC to LVDC: The critical bridge connecting high‑voltage distribution to chip power delivery

Power to GPU: The "last mile" from 48V bus to GPU core

Cooling infrastructure and building automation: Liquid cooling and AI‑driven smart thermal management

AI Robotics: Autonomous inspection, dexterous manipulation, and intelligent operation and maintenance

At Booth D20 in Hall 16, Arrow, together with Analog Devices, Molex, Nexperia, NXP, onsemi, STMicroelectronics, and Yageo, will demonstrate how advanced power electronics, intelligent control, and system-level design are helping address the growing energy and performance demands of AI infrastructure, industrial automation, renewable energy, and electrification.As AI workloads continue to expand, engineers face increasing challenges related to energy efficiency, power density, thermal management, and system reliability. Arrow helps customers accelerate innovation by combining leading technologies with engineering expertise, power architecture design, and global supply chain capabilities.A centerpiece of the exhibit is Arrow's all-new "Next-Gen 800VDC Data Center Empowers AI Factory" showcase, demonstrating how renewable energy integration, intelligent power distribution, advanced cooling, and AI-driven automation can help reshape future digital infrastructure.This end-to-end system architecture highlights a connected energy management ecosystem spanning solar energy harvesting, energy storage, 800VDC power distribution, high-density power conversion, GPU power delivery, cooling infrastructure, and AI robotics. Together, these technologies illustrate how next-generation AI data centers can achieve higher energy efficiency, greater power density, and improved sustainability.Additional showcase highlights include:Featured demonstrations will highlight how SiC and GaN technologies are enabling more efficient and power-dense solutions across AI infrastructure, industrial automation, energy storage, and power delivery applications. Industry adoption of wide-bandgap semiconductors such as gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) is accelerating as AI-driven data center expansion increases demand for higher-efficiency, higher-density power architectures. As AI workloads continue to scale, GaN-based power systems are expected to play an increasingly important role in enabling next-generation data center infrastructure"AI and electrification are driving new requirements for efficiency, power density, and system integration," said Jacky Wan, vice president of sales components, China, at Arrow Electronics. "At PCIM Asia Shenzhen, we're demonstrating how Arrow helps customers accelerate the development of next-generation AI, energy, and industrial solutions by bringing together leading technologies, engineering expertise, and global supply chain capabilities."¹ Source: Yole Group,

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