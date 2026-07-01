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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Arab investors eye high-tech megacity in Quang Ninh

July 01, 2026 | 18:00
(0) user say
The Arab Business Council has proposed investing in two major projects in Quang Ninh province, including a high-tech megacity and a Halal industrial park.
Photo: Tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn
Photo: Tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn

Representatives of the Arab Business Council and MHGroup JSC met with authorities in Quang Ninh and Hung Yen on July 1 to discuss investment opportunities.

The delegation proposed studying the development of Silicon City, a high-tech urban complex designed to support advanced manufacturing and innovation. The project would focus on building an industrial ecosystem for AI equipment, robotics, drones, autonomous aerial and marine vehicles, and other emerging technologies.

The second proposal is a Halal Industrial Park, envisioned as an integrated production, processing, logistics, and services hub meeting international Halal standards. The Halal industry covers products and services that comply with Islamic law and has become one of the fastest-growing global consumer markets.

The delegation also held talks with authorities in Hung Yen, where MHGroup proposed exploring the development of another Halal industrial park. The project aims to establish a complete ecosystem spanning manufacturing, processing, logistics, workforce training, certification, consultancy, and trade promotion.

Established in Hanoi in August 2023, MHGroup specialises in management consulting and international trade promotion across multiple sectors. Together with the Arab Business Council, the company has recently explored investment opportunities in several localities, including Danang and Tuyen Quang.

Both Quang Ninh and Hung Yen were named among Vietnam’s Top 10 most attractive localities for large enterprises in 2025, according to Vietnam Report, reflecting their growing appeal to both domestic and foreign investors.

By the end of the first quarter of 2026, Quang Ninh was home to nearly 240 valid foreign-invested projects with total registered capital of almost $16 billion. Hung Yen had around 970 foreign-invested projects with combined registered capital exceeding $18 billion.

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By Thai An

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TagTag:
Arab High-tech

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