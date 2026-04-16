AnPro in interior materials high-tech push

As interior finishing materials shift towards more durable, stable products suited to hot and humid climates, AnPro is positioned as a next-generation materials brand developed by An Cuong Building Materials – a member company of An Phat Holdings, a local major specialising in producing advanced plastics and environmentally friendly materials.

An Cuong’s new factory is expected to help the company expand scale and elevate production capacity

Established in 2018, An Cuong focuses on researching and manufacturing architectural plastic materials, with a vision to build integrated interior finishing solutions applicable across residential housing, hotels, commercial centres, offices, schools, and hospitals.

Among these, AnPro serves as the flagship product brand, reflecting An Phat Holdings’ strategic expansion from engineering plastics into high-tech interior materials.

The establishment of An Cuong not only adds a new business line but also reflects An Phat Holdings’ broader strategy to extend its value chain – leveraging its existing strengths in engineering plastics and environmentally friendly materials.

An Cuong is developed rooted on a foundation of advanced European technologies, focusing on architectural plastic product groups such as stone plastic SPC flooring click-lock system, LVT glue down, interior wall panels, decorative moldings, and ceilings.

These products are designed to meet increasingly stringent construction standards, particularly in moisture resistance, material stability, and flexible application.

AnPro's SPC flooring on a modern production line

In terms of manufacturing capacity, An Cuong operates two factories in Haiphong, covering a total area of approximately 50,000 square metres, with an annual capacity of around 12.5 million sq.m of products. This scale enables An Cuong to maintain control from material research to mass production, ensuring consistent product quality – a critical factor in the finishing materials industry.

AnPro is developed as a comprehensive interior finishing solution system that can be applied across a wide range of projects, including apartments, villas, hotels, resorts, schools, hospitals, and commercial centres. From there, AnPro allows An Phat Holdings not only to participate in individual categories, but also to serve as a comprehensive supplier for diverse interior spaces.

A new era of high-tech materials

One of the key factors positioning AnPro in the high-tech interior materials segment lies in its quality standards system and the ability to access international markets.

AnPro products have been exported to diverse markets such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and European countries, demonstrating compliance with stringent technical requirements in regions known for high standards in finishing materials.

In the plastic flooring segment, the company has secured notable certifications such as FloorScore, CE, REACH, ISO9001, and ISO14001, along with testings related to stability, surface durability, and user health safety. These standards are typically considered essential conditions for interior materials to make forays into developed markets, where safety and environmental factors are prioritised.

Wall and ceiling panels applied at Flamingo Cat Ba

The combination of domestic manufacturing capabilities with international standards highlights AnPro’s direction beyond the local market. Instead, the company aims to develop a line-up of materials capable of competing across multiple regions – from residential housing to large-scale commercial projects – in a modern and intelligent manner.

Representative projects reflecting the brand’s vision include Flamingo Cat Ba commercial complex in Haiphong, White Palace Pham Van Dong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, the 4-star Le More Hotel and Regalia Gold Hotel in Nha Trang, as well as residential developments such as villas in the Gia Lam area of Hanoi.

In addition, AnPro materials have been used at the BRG tower, also in Hanoi, and the office complex of Long Son Petrochemical Complex in Vung Tau in the south.

An Phat Holdings broke ground on Southeast Asia's largest green materials factory An Phat Holdings has organised the ground-breaking ceremony for the PBAT Compostable Resin Plant, which is the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia.

An Phat Holdings' bio-plastic materials to be distributed throughout North America Through AFC Ecoplastics, a new member of the group based in Texas, An Phat Holdings teamed up with Nexeo Plastics – a leading plastic resin distributor – to bring biodegradable plastic materials to the US, Canada, and Mexico.