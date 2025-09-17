Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Singapore October 2025: Seven Day Savings Fest

September 17, 2025 | 15:20
(0) user say
Early access kicks off at midnight, giving deal hunters Singapore Prime deals keywords and coupon codes before rival sites catch up.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 September 2025 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon today announced that Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will return to Singapore from 7 – 13 October 2025, giving Prime members exclusive access to deals on thousands of trusted products from top local and international brands across multiple categories including groceries, toys, babies, electronics, and home & kitchen at Amazon.sg/primebigdealdays. Prime members also enjoy free delivery on eligible items including international store. The shopping event comes at the perfect time for those looking to get an early head start on holiday shopping, with deep discounts set to be available on popular brands such as Nerf, Pigeon, Bose, SMEG and Dyson. From popular gifts to everyday essentials, Amazon serves as the ultimate holiday destination where customers can conveniently complete all their seasonal shopping needs.

Sneak Peek: Top Deals on Prime Big Deal Days
From 7 – 13 October, spanning 7 days, Prime members can unlock some of the year's best savings from leading local favourites to global brands, everyday essentials, and small businesses. Here's a preview of what's in store*
  • Up to 50% off on Bioderma
  • Up to 45% off on SMEG, with additional S$50 off S$300
  • Up to 40% off on Nerf, Transformers, board games and more
  • Up to 30% off Bose headphones, earbuds, speakers and more
  • Up to 30% off on UGREEN chargers, USB cables & more
  • Up to 30% off Dyson
  • Buy 4 Get 20% off Magiclean, Biore, Liese
  • Up to 50%, with additional 3 for 15% off on Dettol, finish and more
  • Up to 40% off on Pigeon, with additional 3 for 15% off

"Prime Big Deal Days is one of the ways we deliver on our promise to Prime members - combining exclusive savings with the convenience and trust they already enjoy every day with Amazon," said Peter Li, Director, China & Singapore, International Stores, Amazon. "We know our customers use sale moments to save on essentials, prepare for the holidays, and invest in bigger-ticket items at great value."

More Ways to Shop and Save:
  • Join Prime: New prime signups can enjoy a 30-day free trial. Prime renews at S$4.99 per month or S$49.90 per year. Sign up at https://www.amazon.sg/prime
  • Enjoy convenient Delivery and Return options: Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, Amazon Fresh as well as Amazon International Store. Need to return an item from US, Japan or Germany? Easy – customers can now experience hassle-free and faster returns, including pick-up from your address or via a drop-off center. More information here.
  • Amazon Fresh: Free Scheduled Two-Hour Delivery (FST) for Prime members with a minimum spend of $60" but i'm not sure about this part "available from now until 31 Dec 2025.
  • Exclusive Prime Member discounts: Exclusive Prime Member discounts: Prime members enjoy up to 10% off on over a million products on Amazon.sg
  • Amazon.sg Gift Cards: Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Purchase an Amazon.sg Gift Card worth S$200 to receive additional S$15 credit from 23 September till 13 October*
  • Amazon Vouchers: Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Visit Amazon.sg/vouchers for information.
*Terms and conditions apply to all promotions listed above.

Shop Prime Big Deal Days Globally
Prime Big Deal Days will begin on 7 October in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the U.S., and the UK, and for the first time, Colombia, Ireland and Mexico.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership offers a range of benefits including a discount of up to 10% on over a million eligible products on Amazon.sg, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$60 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on https://www.amazon.sg/prime , as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$4.99 per month, and S$49.90 per year. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit Amazon.sg

By Amazon Singapore

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
amazon Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Related Contents

Vietnamese firms gain more support for cross-border e-commerce

Vietnamese firms gain more support for cross-border e-commerce

Vietrade and Amazon launch e-commerce partnership to propel Vietnamese brands globally

Vietrade and Amazon launch e-commerce partnership to propel Vietnamese brands globally

Aspire Powers Global Amazon Sellers with Free, Fast Payouts

Aspire Powers Global Amazon Sellers with Free, Fast Payouts

Amazon Singapore unveils Prime Day deals, public maze event

Amazon Singapore unveils Prime Day deals, public maze event

Amazon Singapore’s Prime Day 2025 expands to a full week

Amazon Singapore’s Prime Day 2025 expands to a full week

Taxes on super rich and tech giants stall under Trump

Taxes on super rich and tech giants stall under Trump

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Lenovo Cyberport MoU 2025: Hong Kong Startup Global Launchpad

Lenovo Cyberport MoU 2025: Hong Kong Startup Global Launchpad

AlphaMove Malaysia China MoU 2025: Deep Tech Smart City Push

AlphaMove Malaysia China MoU 2025: Deep Tech Smart City Push

Hengan MSCI ESG A Rating 2025: Hygiene Giant Goes Greener

Hengan MSCI ESG A Rating 2025: Hygiene Giant Goes Greener

Linyi Firms Seal Korea Fair 2025 E Commerce Export Deals

Linyi Firms Seal Korea Fair 2025 E Commerce Export Deals

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Genesis MedTech J VALVE TF 2025: First China NMPA OK for Aortic Leak

Genesis MedTech J VALVE TF 2025: First China NMPA OK for Aortic Leak

G-P NelsonHall EOR Leader 2025: Fifth Straight Report Win

G-P NelsonHall EOR Leader 2025: Fifth Straight Report Win

SEPHORiA Shanghai 2025 Finale Attracts Five Thousand Beauty Fans

SEPHORiA Shanghai 2025 Finale Attracts Five Thousand Beauty Fans

Home Control 1747 HK Sets Hong Kong Health Subsidiary 2025

Home Control 1747 HK Sets Hong Kong Health Subsidiary 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020