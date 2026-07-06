Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AITO holds Interbrand's top luxury NEV spot in China for second straight year

July 06, 2026 | 09:04
(0) user say
AITO, the luxury intelligent new energy vehicle brand under SERES, retained the top position in Interbrand's luxury NEV ranking in China for a second consecutive year, placing 12th overall among 60 brands evaluated.

CHONGQING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2026 - AITO, the luxury intelligent new energy vehicle (NEV) brand under SERES, has been recognized 12th overall among 60 distinguished brands in the 2025 Brand Momentum Ranking, published by world-renowned brand strategy consultancy, Interbrand, in collaboration with leading media partners. This marks the second consecutive year that AITO has retained its position as the top luxury NEV brand in China, further affirming its brand strength and underscoring its growing influence in the luxury automotive industry.

Global Validation: AITO Leads Chinese Luxury Automotive Brands in Brand Value

Interbrand, founded in 1974, is a globally recognized brand consultancy known for its expertise in brand valuation. The Brand Momentum Ranking is a periodic ranking evaluating brand influence in the Chinese market. Since its debut on the list, AITO has consistently ranked as the top luxury NEV brand in China, reflecting the brand's sustained resonance with customers and its ability to maintain momentum in an increasingly competitive landscape.

This latest recognition follows closely on the heels of AITO's appearance in the 2026 Brand Finance Global Automobile Brand Value 100 ranking in April. AITO made its debut on the list with a brand value of USD 3.448 billion, ranking first among Chinese luxury automobile brands and becoming the only Chinese brand in the global top 10 luxury automobile brands. The continued recognition from multiple authoritative rankings further strengthens AITO's position and global credibility in the luxury automotive industry.

Intelligence Redefining Luxury: Strengthening Brand Value Through Sustained Product Excellence

As a technology-driven company focused on NEVs, SERES develops the AITO brand under the guiding philosophy of "Intelligence Redefining Luxury". This approach combines traditional craftsmanship luxury with technology-driven luxury to deliver a new standard of luxury, intelligent mobility.

This philosophy has translated into tangible market success. AITO achieved the milestone of one million vehicle roll-offs in just 46 months, setting a new industry record. In 2025, the brand delivered 420,000 vehicles, ranking top among domestic brands in China's luxury automotive market, while the flagship AITO M9 has held the sales crown in China's RMB 500,000+ luxury segment for two consecutive years.

Looking ahead, SERES will continue to drive innovation through technological advancement while staying customer-focused. The company will further deepen its presence in the luxury NEV segment and contribute to the global evolution of China's automotive sector.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Seres

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AITO Luxury automotive sector Brand strength Global standing

Related Contents

AITO showcases full lineup at Auto China 2026

AITO showcases full lineup at Auto China 2026

IONCHI, AITO, BMW and Mercedes partner on China charging network

IONCHI, AITO, BMW and Mercedes partner on China charging network

Vietnam’s top 100 brands lose $6bn in value, but key sectors show resilience

Vietnam’s top 100 brands lose $6bn in value, but key sectors show resilience

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Hong Kong law firm OLN launches dedicated Family Office Services for cross-border families

Hong Kong law firm OLN launches dedicated Family Office Services for cross-border families

Lawnova's second-gen robotic mower drops boundary setup entirely at spoga+gafa

Lawnova's second-gen robotic mower drops boundary setup entirely at spoga+gafa

Over 10,000 Lions Club delegates gather in Hong Kong for 108th International Convention

Over 10,000 Lions Club delegates gather in Hong Kong for 108th International Convention

VinFast wins three Asian Excellence Awards 2026 including best investor relations

VinFast wins three Asian Excellence Awards 2026 including best investor relations

Vietnam Exposition Center adds COEX and Chan Chao to its exhibition partner network

Vietnam Exposition Center adds COEX and Chan Chao to its exhibition partner network

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hong Kong law firm OLN launches dedicated Family Office Services for cross-border families

Hong Kong law firm OLN launches dedicated Family Office Services for cross-border families

Lawnova's second-gen robotic mower drops boundary setup entirely at spoga+gafa

Lawnova's second-gen robotic mower drops boundary setup entirely at spoga+gafa

Over 10,000 Lions Club delegates gather in Hong Kong for 108th International Convention

Over 10,000 Lions Club delegates gather in Hong Kong for 108th International Convention

VinFast wins three Asian Excellence Awards 2026 including best investor relations

VinFast wins three Asian Excellence Awards 2026 including best investor relations

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020