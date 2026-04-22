Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IONCHI, AITO, BMW and Mercedes partner on China charging network

April 22, 2026 | 11:10
(0) user say
The charging infrastructure providers and automakers formed a consortium deploying premium high-power stations across the Chinese market.

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 April 2026 - IONCHI, the joint venture between BMW and Mercedes-Benz on high-power charging services, announced today that SERES will join the company as an equal shareholder. Through this shareholding investment, AITO, the premium brand of the SERES Group, will support the development of IONCHI's premium charging infrastructure. With this addition, IONCHI continues to provide premium charging services through advanced technology and digital services to all eligible vehicles, while offering exclusive charging experiences to the customers of BMW, AITO and Mercedes-Benz. The expanded three-party partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for the premium charging network, enabling further growth and broader customer reach. Each of the three shareholders will hold a 33.3% stake in the joint venture.

Established in 2024, IONCHI aims to elevate China's premium electric mobility experience through a state-of-the-art public high-power charging network. The network prioritizes prime locations in urban areas, combining ultra-fast, reliable charging with premium station operation and maintenance, customer service, and the use of 100% renewable energy, offering users a convenient, reliable, and sustainable premium charging experience.

New growth perspectives through a strengthened partnership

BMW and Mercedes-Benz welcome AITO's participation and will work with the new partner to unlock new opportunities for IONCHI's geographic expansion, network density and service innovation. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment by all parties to further develop high-quality charging infrastructure and support the continued growth of electric mobility in China.

IONCHI's charging network aims to provide premium charging services to all electric vehicle customers. Customers of BMW, AITO, and Mercedes-Benz will enjoy exclusive benefits such as online reservation and priority power allocation in addition to IONCHI's premium basic services.

Commitment to sustainable mobility in China

Through the continued expansion of high-quality charging infrastructure and the integration of advanced technologies, IONCHI will continue to contribute to the development of China's electric mobility ecosystem. In addition, all shareholders share a long-term commitment to supporting the development of sustainable mobility in China.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Seres Group Co., Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
IONCHI AITO BMW mercedes

Related Contents

BMW Art Car Collection celebrates 50th anniversary with global tour

BMW Art Car Collection celebrates 50th anniversary with global tour

Stellantis, BMW recall 725,000 US autos over airbag issues

Stellantis, BMW recall 725,000 US autos over airbag issues

Ferrari flair to Mercedes despair: Three Australian GP talking points

Ferrari flair to Mercedes despair: Three Australian GP talking points

BMW to produce plug-in hybrid car in S.Africa

BMW to produce plug-in hybrid car in S.Africa

BMW unveils car that can change color

BMW unveils car that can change color

BMW to invest $1.7 bn in electric car production in US

BMW to invest $1.7 bn in electric car production in US

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Esco Lifesciences acquires Allwin Medical

Esco Lifesciences acquires Allwin Medical

Innomotics advances industrial heat pump solutions

Innomotics advances industrial heat pump solutions

Wuzhishan modernizes traditional Sanyuesan Festival

Wuzhishan modernizes traditional Sanyuesan Festival

iFLYTEK positions Singapore as regional AI hub at GITEX

iFLYTEK positions Singapore as regional AI hub at GITEX

Jollibee Group reports record fourth quarter operating income

Jollibee Group reports record fourth quarter operating income

OPPO opens photography awards with new video category

OPPO opens photography awards with new video category

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Esco Lifesciences acquires Allwin Medical

Esco Lifesciences acquires Allwin Medical

Banks propose generous dividends but some remain cautious on payouts

Banks propose generous dividends but some remain cautious on payouts

Innomotics advances industrial heat pump solutions

Innomotics advances industrial heat pump solutions

Wuzhishan modernizes traditional Sanyuesan Festival

Wuzhishan modernizes traditional Sanyuesan Festival

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020