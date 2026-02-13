Corporate

AECOM Partners CityU on Sustainability Research

February 13, 2026 | 17:27
(0) user say
The engineering firm formalised collaboration with City University of Hong Kong's energy school to advance sustainability and climate adaptation initiatives.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2026 - AECOM, the trusted global infrastructure leader, and the School of Energy and Environment (SEE) at City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK), a leading hub in sustainability, today announced a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration is dedicated to accelerating Hong Kong's progress towards its sustainability and climate resilience ambitions by integrating cutting-edge academic research with proven industry expertise.

Officiated by Ir Dr Otto Poon, founding chairman of the Hong Kong Climate Change Forum, the signing ceremony formalized a partnership that will drive joint research projects in sustainability, climate adaptation and environmental innovations. A key initiative will be the exploration of a dedicated AECOM–SEE joint laboratory to advance climate-related research. The collaboration will also encompass knowledge exchange, innovation and solution development, capacity building programs, student internships, and joint academic supervision, strengthening the bridge between industry and academia-related research.

"This strategic partnership with CityUHK SEE is a catalyst for transformative solutions addressing critical environmental challenges," said Dr Johnny Cheuk, senior vice president and Hong Kong Executive Leader at AECOM. "By uniting CityUHK's renowned research capabilities with our industry-leading technical excellence in sustainable infrastructure and on-the-ground experience, including integrated shoreline management, flood management and nature-based solutions, we can fast-track the development of resilient, future-ready solutions for Hong Kong."

"Collaborating with AECOM is not just a partnership, it's a commitment to shaping a sustainable future together with industry leaders on various initiatives, all aimed at translating research into real-world impact," said Prof. Benjamin Horton, Dean of the School of Energy and Environment at CityUHK. "Partnerships between academia and industry are essential for accelerating innovation, scaling solutions and building resilience. Universities bring together diverse fields under one roof, making them ideal hubs for innovation and collaboration. We are excited to work closely with the industry partners, including AECOM, to foster scalable solutions for global sustainability."

Following the MoU signing, AECOM and CityUHK SEE co‑hosted a Climate Change Symposium, facilitating in-depth dialogue between academia, industry and the government. The symposium featured expert discussions on coastal resilience, sustainable water management and climate risk disclosure, highlighting pathways to address Hong Kong's specific environmental challenges.

Key insights were provided by distinguished speakers representing government, academia, and industry, including:
  • Government and real estate sector: Chan Wai Tak, Principal Assistant Secretary (Works), Development Bureau, HKSAR Government; Prof. Wong Kam Sing, GBS, JP, Chairman of Wu Zhi Qiao (Bridge to China) Charitable Foundation; and Hazel Cheng, Project Manager for Sustainability, Henderson Land Development Co., Ltd.
  • CityUHK SEE: Prof. Benjamin Horton, Dean; Prof. Jung Eun Chu, Assistant Professor; Prof. Ping Han, Associate Professor
  • AECOM: Robert Chan, Vice President, Water, Asia; Stanley Liu, Executive Director, Ports & Marine, Transportation; Delton Ng, Executive Director, Environment
The symposium underscored a shared commitment to advancing Hong Kong's climate goals through academic-industry collaboration, driving climate resilient innovation from the laboratory to the community.
Hashtag: #AECOM #CityUHK #ClimateResilience #IndustryAcademiaPartnership #SustainableLegacies

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information about CityUHK, please visit: www.cityu.edu.hk.

By AECOM Hong Kong

